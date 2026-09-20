Trump used to slam China. Here’s why he’s now rolling out the red carpet for Xi

President Donald Trump prepares to host Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington for a state visit this week. The diplomatic pivot follows a series of trade clashes and rare earth disputes, marking a notable shift in tone from the U.S. administration toward Beijing.

Trade talks, agricultural exports, and rare earth minerals take center stage as President Donald Trump prepares to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping to Washington for a state dinner on Thursday. The upcoming summit highlights a striking evolution in bilateral diplomacy, with the U.S. administration trading high-tariff confrontation for hospitality as both nations navigate a complex global contest for leadership.

Agricultural Deals and the Search for Energy Waivers

Trade in agriculture, energy, and rare earth elements remains a central bargaining chip in the trade war between the world’s two largest economies. During the Busan summit in South Korea last year, China agreed to purchase 25 million metric tons of U.S. soybeans annually through 2028, according to the White House. U.S. officials state that Beijing subsequently agreed to add another $17 billion in agricultural product purchases during Trump’s visit to Beijing in May.

While Beijing has never officially acknowledged those specific targets, China is nonetheless on track to meet its soybean commitments. Hitting additional agricultural targets will likely require exempting imports from a final 10% tariff remaining from the trade war. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer indicated that announcements could follow to incentivize U.S. agricultural sales, with sorghum and corn emerging as prime candidates for waivers.

Energy markets face similar adjustments. China served as an intermittent buyer of U.S. oil and gas over the past decade until imports halted last year following tariffs imposed by Beijing. Energy tariffs could form part of a $30 billion package of reciprocal tariff cuts initially flagged after the May summit. Such a move could restart imports that previously ranged from $7.5 billion to $12 billion annually between 2020 and 2024. However, analysts note that the change would not immediately create a major windfall for U.S. liquefied natural gas producers, as Chinese buyers are already fulfilling long-term contracts by reselling cargoes after purchase.

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Leverage, Rare Earths, and Shifting Geopolitical Alliances

The current diplomatic thaw stems largely from the limits of confrontational tariff policies. Trump’s initial attempt to pressure Beijing through high tariffs and export restrictions proved unsuccessful against China’s control over critical supply chains. China deployed its relative monopoly on rare earth elements—essential for electronics and advanced manufacturing—to force a trade armistice.

Simultaneously, U.S. economic and national security alliances have faced strain. Michael Kovrig noted that Trump has undermined traditional alliances that previously applied pressure on Beijing, remarking that the U.S. president is executing Xi’s wedge tactics for him while helping Beijing project an image of stability and responsibility. This dynamic has encouraged a wave of Western leaders to visit Beijing to improve relations.

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Rare earth materials are flowing from China once again, but the issue remains unresolved. U.S. firms in sensitive aerospace and chipmaking sectors continue to struggle for access, and some Chinese exporters refuse shipments to the U.S. out of concern over potential retaliation from Beijing. U.S. officials have repeatedly called on Beijing to honor commitments ensuring the continuous flow of critical materials.

Red Carpet Diplomacy and Uncertain Policy Deliverables

Trump’s rhetoric toward Beijing has undergone a visible transformation over the past decade. Ahead of the state dinner, the U.S. president spoke warmly of his counterpart, describing him as a great gentleman; we get along great. Trump downplayed concerns regarding Beijing’s provision of satellite imagery to Iran, stating that I think he’s behaved reasonably well. Regarding past accusations concerning U.S. voter files in 2020, Trump expressed hesitation to retaliate, suggesting that China operates differently today.

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Despite ongoing trade imbalances—with Census Bureau figures showing the goods trade deficit declining relative to the same period in 2025, even as Beijing routes goods through nations like Vietnam to evade tariffs—the focus remains on personal diplomacy.

“Those two presidents have a great relationship. … They get along, they make deals together.”

State visits traditionally yield concrete policy deliverables, but analysts suggest the primary achievement of Thursday’s summit may be the relationship itself. Evan Medeiros, a professor at Georgetown University and a former National Security Council director on China for the Obama administration, noted that it remains unclear what deliverables will emerge, raising questions about whether the U.S. is adequately positioning itself for long-term competition.