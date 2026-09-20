The Parque El Country in Bogotá is hosting the ‘El mundo en el corazón de Bogotá’ festival on Saturday, September 19, and Sunday, September 20, 2026, according to Bogota.gov.co. Running from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily, the event celebrates local and international culture and gastronomy while establishing cooperative ties between Bogotá and international delegations.

Parque El Country Hosts International Gastronomic Festival in Bogotá

According to Radio Santa Fe, participating nations and entities include Costa Rica, Perú, Guatemala, Filipinas, Naciones Unidas (UNMAS-PNUD), Ecuador, Turquía, República Dominicana, Honduras, Palestina, Uruguay, El Salvador, and Líbano. The festival is pet-friendly and features free admission for families.

Cultural Programming and Institutional Organizers

The event is being held for the first time in the capital, promoted by the Alcaldía Mayor through the Secretaría de Cultura, Recreación y Deporte and its Sabor Bogotá strategy. Additional supporting bodies include the Secretaría Distrital de Desarrollo Económico (SDDE) with its ‘Hecho en Bogotá’ program, the Instituto Distrital de Turismo (IDT), the Instituto para la Economía Social (IPES), and the Alta Consejería de Relaciones Internacionales de Bogotá, working alongside the Asociación de Cónyuges de los Diplomáticos Acreditados en Colombia (ACONDIP).

Photo: Bogota.gov.co

Santiago Trujillo, the District Secretary of Culture, Recreation, and Sport, emphasized the significance of the event. Trujillo stated, as reported by Semana, that this festival would allow people to get to know each other and approach the cuisine and culture of different countries in a different, fun, and creative way thanks to the Sabor Bogotá strategy promoted by the district administration. He added that the initiative reinforces the city’s identity as an open environment where diverse backgrounds and flavors converge. Furthermore, data from the 2025 Observatorio de Cultura de Bogotá indicates that 68.8% of residents over the age of 13 express pride in living in the city due to its cultural offerings and gastronomy.

Event Schedule and Stage Performances

The weekend features various musical, theatrical, and dance performances on stage:

Photo: semana.com

* Saturday, September 19:

* 11:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.: Perú (Traditional pop music)

* 12:00 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.: Guatemala (Classical guitar and traditional music)

* 1:00 p.m. – 1:20 p.m.: Protocolary act

* 1:20 p.m. – 2:05 p.m.: Filipinas (Theater and traditional dance)

* 2:20 p.m. – 3:05 p.m.: Honduras (International Orchestra of the National Police of Colombia)

* 3:20 p.m. – 4:05 p.m.: Guatemala (Marimba de Concierto)

* 4:20 p.m. – 5:05 p.m.: Uruguay (Piano and tango duo)

* 5:20 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.: ACONDIP (Accordion international music)

* Sunday, September 20:

* 11:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.: Honduras (International Orchestra of the National Police of Colombia)

* 12:00 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.: Guatemala (Marimba de Concierto)

* 1:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.: ACONDIP (Accordion international music)

* 2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.: Palestina (Arabic dance)

* 3:00 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.: El Salvador (Traditional dance)

* 4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.: Filipinas (Theater and dance)

* 5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.: Uruguay (Piano and tango)

Located at Calle 127 #11-90 (or Calle 127C with Carrera 11D) in the locality of Usaquén, the festival also serves as a gateway for visitors to explore surrounding northern zones, traditional cobbled streets, design shops, and local culinary establishments.