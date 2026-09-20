Hidden Gut Defect Explains Why IBD Relapses During Remission

Researchers have uncovered a hidden molecular warning sign of inflammatory bowel disease that can linger even when patients feel well and appear to be in remission. By studying around 900 human gut biopsies and patient-derived organoids, a WEHI-led research team found that intestinal cells remain unusually primed to die, creating a “smoldering” defect that may help drive future flare-ups.

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), encompassing both Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, affects approximately 180,000 individuals in Australia. Characterized by recurring inflammation in the digestive tract, the condition presents with symptoms such as abdominal pain, diarrhea, fatigue, and weight loss. Although modern treatments can help many patients reach remission, patients frequently experience sudden flare-ups that sometimes require hospital care.

A collaborative study published in the journal Science, spearheaded by researchers at the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute (WEHI) in partnership with clinicians at the Royal Melbourne Hospital, challenges the idea that intestinal cell death is simply a consequence of inflammation. This human tissue-based investigation reveals that abnormal cell death signaling appeared during the earliest stages of disease activity, including in patients with clinically mild disease, suggesting it may be involved in the disease process itself.

The Smoldering Defect: Why Intestinal Cells Remain Vulnerable

To pinpoint why IBD relapses can return, the research team focused entirely on human tissue and patient-derived organoids—lab-grown tissues derived from patients that allowed the researchers to examine the disease directly in human cells. By collecting around 900 biopsies from 80 individuals with and without IBD, the investigators mapped spatial transcriptomic patterns of cell death-related genes in gut tissue.

The analysis revealed a “smoldering” molecular defect. Even in patients exhibiting clinically mild disease or maintaining symptom-free remission, intestinal cells remained primed to die. Higher levels of cell death signaling were linked to a greater likelihood of relapse during more than two years of follow-up. This establishes that the tissue vulnerability exists before obvious signs of active disease.

Study co-author Dr. Andre Samson noted the persistent nature of the condition post-diagnosis. “Once you’ve got the diagnosis, IBD doesn’t go away. Even if you become symptom-free on the current treatments, we know there’s a likelihood you’re going to have a flare or relapse,” Dr. Samson explained. Expanding on this perspective, gastroenterologist and study co-author Dr. Aysha Al-Ani observed, “What we found in patient samples was that intestinal cells are primed to die. Even in patients with essentially no symptoms, there’s still this persistent problem sitting there.” Professor James Murphy, WEHI deputy director and lab head, underscored the shift in clinical focus: “Most people have been focusing on the major clinical problem, when someone comes to hospital with severe gut inflammation. We’ve gone to the other end of the spectrum and looked at gut tissue that doesn’t have clear signs of active disease. What we’re finding is this molecular defect happening very early in disease progression – one of the first dominoes to fall.” Professor Edwin Hawkins, head of the Colonial Foundation Diagnostics Centre, facilitated the analysis of the samples.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Cellular Priming: Gut cells in IBD patients can be primed to die even when the patient has few or no symptoms.

Gut cells in IBD patients can be primed to die even when the patient has few or no symptoms. Predicting Relapses: Higher levels of cell death signaling were linked to a greater likelihood of relapse during follow-up.

Higher levels of cell death signaling were linked to a greater likelihood of relapse during follow-up. Proactive Care: This discovery highlights a molecular defect happening very early in disease progression.

Clinical Implications and Translational Pathways

Current therapeutic regimens aim to help patients reach remission, but IBD remains difficult to diagnose and treat.

This research was a collaboration connecting academic institutes with major tertiary referral hospitals like the Royal Melbourne Hospital.

Comparative Overview of IBD Pathogenesis Paradigms Research Parameter Traditional Clinical Model New Molecular Finding (WEHI Study) Primary Driver Inflammation Epithelial cell death priming Tissue Status in Remission Appears well / controlled Smoldering molecular defect / primed to die Diagnostic Approach Focus on severe gut inflammation Detecting early molecular warning signs Study Methodology Animal models Human tissue biopsies & patient-derived organoids

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Consult a gastroenterologist or primary healthcare provider immediately if you experience symptoms, including rectal bleeding, abdominal pain, diarrhea, fatigue, or weight loss.