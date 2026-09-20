Ole Miss Spoils Lane Kiffin’s Return as Pete Golding and Trinidad Chambliss Lead Rebels Past LSU

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding walked out of a postgame press conference to a standing ovation from donors on Saturday night, following a 32-24 victory that spoiled Lane Kiffin’s much-anticipated return to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Standing Ovation for Pete Golding in Oxford

The contest marked Kiffin’s return to Oxford since his departure for LSU ten months prior. Security measures around the stadium were intense, with fences guarding the LSU team entrance as buses arrived on Saturday evening amid a humid night in northern Mississippi. Students and fans displayed numerous signs throughout the Grove expressing animosity toward the visiting head coach.

The Focus Shifts to the Rebels

Despite the heavy buildup and intense media attention surrounding Kiffin’s return, the game ultimately shifted focus to the team currently leading the program.

Golding addressed reporters after securing what stands as the second-biggest win of his tenure (Sugar Bowl). Super agent Jimmy Sexton and Ole Miss collective CEO Walker Jones were present as the Rebels closed out the win.

Trinidad Chambliss Delivers Under Pressure

On the field, quarterback Trinidad Chambliss delivered a standout performance for the Rebels. After considering options outside of Oxford—including potentially following Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weiss Jr. to LSU—Chambliss decided to remain with Ole Miss.

Late in the fourth quarter, he sealed the outcome by sprinting past defenders toward the end zone for a decisive score. Aside from a third-quarter interception, the former Ferris State transfer orchestrated the offense efficiently throughout the evening.

Lane Kiffin Reacts to Emotional Return

Following the game, Kiffin addressed the media outside the visitors’ locker room, expressing relief that the week’s intense scrutiny had finally concluded.

“Yea, I’m sure i’ll be criticized for saying that, but I am,” Kiffin said of the week coming to an end. “I was thinking that all week, especially today. And, I would have said that in a win or loss. That was really emotional driving in on the busses for a lot of reasons. It was really just a lot of emotions of gratefulness for this place for six years. Went well beyond football.”

Kiffin added that his emotions upon arrival stemmed from gratitude rather than the hostile reception from the crowd, noting it was his first time coming into this type of game without his dad.

A New Era for Ole Miss Football

As the LSU delegation departed under heavy state trooper escort, the crowd inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium directed its cheers toward Golding and the current roster, signaling confidence in the direction of the Ole Miss program moving forward.