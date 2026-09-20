China’s Russian Crude Oil Imports Surge 41% in August

In August, China’s crude oil imports from Russia climbed to 11.2 million metric tons—equivalent to 2.64 million barrels per day—marking a 41% year-on-year increase and a 23% monthly gain.

The Bottom Line

Russian Volume Growth: Russian crude imports hit 2.64 million barrels per day in August, accelerating 41% compared to the same period in the previous year.

Russian crude imports hit 2.64 million barrels per day in August, accelerating 41% compared to the same period in the previous year. Middle Eastern Retraction: Saudi Arabian shipments dropped 47% year-on-year to 740,000 barrels per day, while Iraqi imports fell 75% to 1.4 million total tons.

Decoding the Shift in Asian Crude Flows

But the balance sheet tells a different story regarding traditional Gulf partnerships.

Imports from Saudi Arabia—historically a dominant anchor supplier for Beijing—retreated to 3.2 million tons, or 740,000 barrels per day. That represents a 47% drop from the previous year and a 41% contraction month-on-month. Iraq and Oman faced even steeper downward adjustments. Iraqi volume crashed 75% to 1.4 million tons, while Omani imports tumbled 71% year-on-year down to 900,000 tons, with zero barrels recorded from Muscat just a month prior in July.

Navigating Transshipment Hubs and Sanctioned Streams

Customs data highlights the persistent complexity of tracking secondary crude flows across Southeast Asian waters. Imports from Malaysia, recognized widely as a primary transshipment hub for sanctioned Iranian crude, contracted 45% year-on-year to 2.6 million tons (620,000 barrels per day). Yet, on a monthly basis, Malaysian-origin entries bounced up 74%.

Photo: aawsat.com

Simultaneously, trade trackers have focused heavily on Indonesia. August imports from Indonesia settled at 3.1 million tons, or 730,000 barrels per day—up 16% from a year ago. For context, Beijing imported a nominal 100,000 tons of crude from Indonesia across all of 2024, before monthly volumes breached the two-million-ton threshold in July 2025. Reuters reporting indicates this structural anomaly stems from efforts to disguise sanctioned Iranian crude shipments being offloaded and mixed in Malaysian territorial waters before formal entry.

China Crude Oil Import Metrics (August vs. Historical Benchmarks) Origin Country August Volume (Metric Tons) August Daily Average (Barrels) YoY Change (%) MoM Change vs. July (%) Russia 11.2 million 2.64 million bpd +41% +23% Saudi Arabia 3.2 million 740,000 bpd -47% -41% Indonesia 3.1 million 730,000 bpd +16% 0% United Arab Emirates 2.9 million 680,000 bpd -4% +20% Malaysia 2.6 million 620,000 bpd -45% +74% Iraq 1.4 million Not specified -75% Not specified Oman 900,000 Not specified -71% N/A (0 in July)

Regional Realignment and Zero-Import Baselines

While Middle Eastern heavyweights lost ground, the United Arab Emirates managed a slight monthly recovery. UAE shipments reached 2.9 million tons, or 680,000 barrels per day. While down 4% compared to the previous year, this figure marks a 20% expansion over July volumes.

Photo: reuters.com

Meanwhile, official customs filings confirmed absolute zeroes for direct arrivals from the United States, Venezuela, and Iran.

Macroeconomic Trajectory and Market Outlook