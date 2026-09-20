Andreas Almgren Wins Half Marathon World Championship and Smashes European Record

Andreas Almgren won the men’s half marathon gold medal in Copenhagen, clocking a blistering European record time of 58:06. According to reports from SVT and DR, the 31-year-old Swedish runner became the first non-African athlete to secure the world title in the discipline in 30 years.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Tactical Execution on the Copenhagen Course

The race unfolded on a flat and fast course in the Danish capital, though competing runners had to contend with significant winds. Almgren executed a textbook tactical race, sticking meticulously to the lead pack from the opening gun. By the 17-kilometer mark, the Swedish runner and Kenya’s Nicholas Kipkorir managed to carve out a decisive gap, dropping Olympic 10,000-meter gold medalist Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda.

Rather than burning early energy driving the pace into the headwind, Almgren sat comfortably on Kipkorir’s shoulder. As SVT expert Jonas Hedman noted in post-race broadcast analysis, the performance was a “tactical masterclass” and one of the finest achievements in Swedish athletics history. Almgren himself summed up the strategy succinctly to DR, noting that it felt liberating to let others do the heavy lifting: Det är skönt att springa när man inte behöver göra någonting själv utan bara vara den dryga jävlen som ligger bakom och spurtar (It is nice to run when you don’t have to do anything yourself, just be the annoying bastard who sits behind and sprints).

Breaking the Thirty-Year Drought

When the lead group entered the final 600 meters with a long straightaway remaining, Almgren pulled level with Kipkorir. Possessing superior closing speed, the Swedish champion surged away on the homestretch to capture gold in his third half marathon. His winning mark of 58:06 shattered the previous European record by 35 seconds.

Athlete Nation Time Details Andreas Almgren Sweden 58:06 Gold, New European Record Nicholas Kipkorir Kenya – Silver Medalist Joshua Cheptegei Uganda – Bronze Medalist

Almgren is the first non-African runner to claim the half marathon world title since Italy’s Stefano Baldini accomplished the feat back in 1996, ending a three-decade monopoly by East African endurance powerhouses.

Broader Championship Context and Future Horizons

The triumph in Copenhagen crowns an extraordinary summer for Almgren, who also secured the European 10,000-meter title earlier in the season, adding to his previous World Championship bronze at the same distance. Reflecting on his physical state to DR and SVT, Almgren emphasized his superior baseline fitness compared to previous seasons: Jag kände att jag är mycket bättre form nu än förra året och tänkte att jag de ska inte hänga av mig, jag ska bara vara med där i slutet och se om jag har krafter kvar .

Photo: yle.fi

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Meanwhile, the wider Copenhagen event featured historic performances across divisions. In the women’s elite race, Kenya’s Agnes Jeber Ngetich clinched gold with a staggering time of 1:05:15, setting a new world record for a women-only race format without male pacemakers. Former Norwegian cross-country skiing star Therese Johaug also turned heads in the Danish capital, clocking 1:08:43 in the motionsklassen—a time that would have placed her 19th in the elite field and ranks her fourth all-time in Norway.

Having conquered the continental and global stages in shorter distance formats, his sights are now firmly set on a full marathon transition, armed with historic speed and tactical maturity.

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