Ferran Adrià and El Bulli: New TV Drama ‘Gènesi’ Explores Culinary Revolution

Ferran Adrià, the revolutionary Spanish chef who transformed global gastronomy during his 28-year tenure at the Catalan restaurant El Bulli, is now the subject of a new six-part television drama titled Gènesi (Genesis), which chronicles his extraordinary journey from an untrained kitchen hand in 1983 to a global culinary icon.

Here is the kicker. While Hollywood and streaming platforms routinely lean into high-stress, screaming-kitchen tropes popularized by series like FX’s The Bear, the real-life story of the Costa Brava innovator was built on a foundation of intense intellectual curiosity rather than perpetual nervous collapse.

As the entertainment industry continues to mine real-world culinary history for prestige television, Gènesi—partially funded by the Catalan government and currently screening on Catalan television ahead of a worldwide release later in the year—offers a fascinating look at the birth of what Adrià prefers to call “techno-emotional” cuisine. Let us look at why this particular piece of television intellectual property matters right now.

The Bottom Line

The Subject: Chef Ferran Adrià and the rise, reign, and eventual 2011 closure of El Bulli are dramatized in a new six-part series, Gènesi, starring Miquel Fernández as the visionary chef.

Chef Ferran Adrià and the rise, reign, and eventual 2011 closure of El Bulli are dramatized in a new six-part series, Gènesi, starring Miquel Fernández as the visionary chef. The Reality vs. Television Myth: Unlike the frantic, high-stress restaurant dramas currently dominating streaming algorithms, Adrià’s actual kitchen was a calm space dedicated to conceptualizing food as an avant-garde discipline.

Unlike the frantic, high-stress restaurant dramas currently dominating streaming algorithms, Adrià’s actual kitchen was a calm space dedicated to conceptualizing food as an avant-garde discipline. The Global Reach: While initially broadcast on Catalan television, the series is slated for a worldwide release later in the year, testing international audience appetite for culinary history.

Rewriting the Rules of Culinary Television

For decades, television executives have treated professional kitchens as natural incubators for melodramatic thrillers. From intense feature films like Boiling Point to FX’s critically acclaimed hit The Bear, the prevailing pop culture narrative frames haute cuisine as a pressure cooker of screaming personalities and emotional breakdowns. But according to Ferran Adrià, that theatrical chaos bears little resemblance to the reality of the Costa Brava laboratory where he earned global renown.

“No one knew what to call what we were doing, and if something doesn’t have a name they don’t know how to talk about it,” Adrià told the Guardian, reflecting on the early days when journalists slapped labels like “molecular cuisine” onto his boundary-pushing plates. By the time French culinary legend Joël Robuchon dubbed him “the best chef on the planet” in 1996, El Bulli was receiving over a million reservation requests annually for a mere 8,000 available seatings.

Translating that legacy into a serialized drama presented unique production challenges. Gènesi successfully recreates 70 of the 1,846 original dishes produced at the restaurant, including the famous moment when Adrià crafted a tortilla de patatas using potato crisps. Yet, the series deliberately avoids leaning into the easy cliches of shouting chefs à la Gordon Ramsay, opting instead to portray a workplace driven by philosophical exploration.

Inside the Economics of Avant-Garde IP

To understand why a regional broadcaster’s drama about a closed Spanish restaurant is capturing international attention, one must look at how premium streaming platforms and global distributors evaluate culinary IP today. Food culture has evolved from daytime lifestyle programming into a massive prestige driver, influencing travel, consumer behavior, and subscription metrics.

However, the financial reality behind El Bulli’s real-world fame offers a sharp contrast to standard corporate business models. Despite charging top dollar for its wildly inventive menus, the remote Costa Brava establishment was famously unprofitable. “Avant garde cuisine is true to itself or it doesn’t work,” Adrià noted, explaining that the restaurant was never meant to succeed as a conventional commercial enterprise.

This commitment to conceptual purity over profit margin is precisely what makes the story compelling for modern prestige television. As platforms search for biographical dramas with authentic cultural footprints, stories that challenge established norms—much like Adrià did when he proved that a non-French chef could command the cover of Time magazine—provide a rich alternative to traditional franchise fatigue.

Metric / Detail The El Bulli Reality Operational Years 28 years under Ferran Adrià’s leadership Annual Demand Over 1,000,000 requests for 8,000 available seatings Culinary Output 1,846 original dishes created, with 70 recreated in Gènesi Closure Date Closed in 2011 due to heavy operational debts Television Adaptation Gènesi (6-part drama series starring Miquel Fernández)

Expanding the Global Culinary Narrative

The cultural shockwaves of El Bulli’s innovative vocabulary continue to ripple through modern kitchens worldwide. Jordi Artal, chef at the Michelin-starred Cinc Sentits in Barcelona, points out that Adrià’s work fundamentally changed how professional cooks view their ingredients.

Photo: diningandcooking.com

“Ferran and El Bulli developed a whole new vocabulary of techniques and ways of looking at ingredients,” Artal explained, noting that chefs learned they could alter texture, temperature, and form without stripping a product of its core identity. That creative freedom paved the way for a new generation of culinary artists to question accepted norms.

As Gènesi prepares for its broader international rollout later in the year, it arrives at a moment when viewers are increasingly sophisticated about food culture. Whether streaming audiences will embrace a thoughtful, calm portrayal of culinary genius over the familiar adrenaline spikes of kitchen melodrama remains to be seen. But for fans of cultural history, watching the rules get rewritten on screen is a recipe worth savoring. What are your thoughts on how real-life culinary icons are adapted for television? Let us know in the comments below.