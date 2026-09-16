ESB reports profit rise to €445.6m as Electric Ireland freezes prices

State-owned ESB Group reported a pretax profit of €445.6 million for the first half of 2026, up from €351.6 million a year earlier, driven by generation trading gains from ongoing Middle East conflict. Despite extraordinary wholesale market volatility, retail subsidiary Electric Ireland will hold residential prices steady through the end of the year.

Profit Growth and Generation Trading Gains

Profits at the State-owned group rose during the first six months of 2026, bolstered by a €22 million increase in profits within its generation trading business. According to the Irish Times, this jump in trading profits stems from rising energy costs tied to the ongoing Middle East conflict that began earlier this year. In the same period a year earlier, pretax profit stood at €351.6 million, weighed down by significant network repair costs inflicted by Storm Éowyn.

While wholesale energy markets have experienced extraordinary volatility since the beginning of the year—with gas prices climbing 160 per cent—the disruption has not yet reached the extremes seen following the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to Paul Stapleton, executive director of group finance and commercial at ESB. Electric Ireland had previously raised prices for residential customers in May, following global commodity price spikes triggered by the initial US-Israeli bombing of Iran in March, and again implemented increases in July 2026.

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Electric Ireland Hedging Strategy and Price Freeze

Despite the turbulent backdrop of wholesale markets driven by the US war in the Gulf region, Electric Ireland has committed to holding residential electricity and gas prices at current levels for the remainder of the year. Stapleton noted that Ireland remains one of the countries most reliant on natural gas for power generation in Europe, exposing the domestic market to more significant impacts from international price swings.

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Ireland is one of the countries most reliant on natural gas for power generation in Europe. So we have a more significant impact here than in most European countries. But notwithstanding that, Electric Ireland, I suppose, applies an effective hedging strategy, and it has committed now that it will not be passing on any price increases to customers at least until the end of this year. Paul Stapleton, executive director, group finance and commercial at ESB

The retailer plans to review its pricing position when the new year arrives, depending on how global market volatility evolves.

Capital Investment and Infrastructure Expansion

Alongside its interim financial results, ESB Group reported capital investment of almost €1.5 billion in energy infrastructure projects during the first half of the year, marking a 16 per cent increase compared to 2025. The group employs more than 10,000 people and directed more than €900 million toward electricity network infrastructure across the island. Almost €500 million was funneled into electricity generation, with the majority dedicated to new onshore, offshore, and solar renewable energy projects.

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Looking toward the end of the decade, the group has planned a further €20 billion in capital investments through 2030 to reinforce the electricity grid in alignment with the Government’s National Development Plan. Stapleton emphasized that this infrastructure expansion is designed to accommodate growth in housing, the broader economy, and technology developments while advancing national net-zero carbon emissions goals.