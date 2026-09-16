Porsche Launches 11kW Wireless Charging for Cayenne Electric in Europe

Porsche has officially opened orders in Germany and broader European markets for an 11 kW inductive wireless charging system designed for the upcoming all-electric Cayenne. Priced at approximately EUR 6,961.49 for the complete package combining the ground plate and vehicle-side hardware, the permanent floor installation delivers up to 90 percent energy transfer efficiency from the grid to the battery.

Engineering Inductive Power Transfer at 11 kW

BMW briefly tested a low-output 3.2 kW charging pad for the 530e plug-in hybrid back in 2018, and Genesis deployed an 11 kW WiTricity system in South Korea for the GV60 in 2022. Porsche is now scaling the concept for European production lines with the Cayenne Electric, internally designated as the E4.

The system achieves parity with standard wired AC charging by delivering a maximum throughput of 11 kW. The core architecture relies on a transmitter plate measuring 117 by 78 by 6 centimetres and weighing roughly 50 kilograms. This ground unit must be permanently installed in the floor of a garage, carport, or open-air parking space. It wires directly into the mains supply as a single-phase 48 A or three-phase 16 A circuit, completely bypassing the need for a traditional wallbox or separate control unit.

Energy is transferred across a gap of several centimetres through an alternating magnetic field generated by copper and ferrite transmitter coils. On the receiving end, a liquid-cooled receiver plate is tucked securely into the vehicle’s underbody between the front wheels, shielded from stone chips and environmental weathering. This receiver feeds direct current straight into the battery.

Precision Parking and Safety Telemetry

Porsche tackles alignment by integrating ultra-wideband technology to calculate the precise relative position of the Cayenne above the floor plate. Drivers do not have to rely solely on guesswork; a specialized view within the vehicle’s Surround View parking interface makes it easier to steer the Cayenne to the optimal charging position.

Photo: autonext.co

As soon as the driver parks within the optimal 20-by-15-centimetre positioning window and engages the parking brake, the Cayenne automatically lowers its ride height to close the air gap. The charging sequence then initiates without any manual intervention. Dr. Michael Steiner, Porsche Board Member for Development, noted the strategic importance of eliminating friction in daily EV use, stating that “Charging an electric car at home has never been so easy and convenient.”

Safety mechanisms are embedded directly into the hardware architecture. The ground plate features a dedicated motion detector alongside foreign object detection routines. If a stray metallic object lands on the plate and begins to heat up, or if a living creature wanders between the vehicle underbody and the transmitter, the system instantly interrupts the power transfer.

Economics, Efficiency, and Ecosystem Reach

Inductive power transfer incurs a minor penalty compared to direct wired connections. While a standard wired cable hovers around 94 percent grid-to-battery efficiency, Porsche’s inductive hardware operates at up to 90 percent. For an owner driving 15,000 kilometres annually at an efficiency rate of 20 kWh per 100 km, that four-point efficiency gap translates to roughly 120 kWh of wasted energy per year. At typical German household electricity rates, that accounts for an extra €45 annually—a cost for buyers willing to spend nearly €7,000 to eliminate the physical chore of plugging in a cable.

Photo: volkswagen-group.com

Market availability currently spans Germany and select European territories through the Porsche Connect network, with the notable exception of China. While Europe and the United States share CE and UL safety certifications for the hardware, China enforces its own distinct GB/T 38775 inductive charging standard established in 2020. Meanwhile, the floor plate integrates an LTE and WLAN module as standard equipment, ensuring that remote software updates and infrastructure support can be pushed directly to the unit over the air.