Is Your Appraisal Software Ready for the UAD 3.6 Mandate?

As the November 2, 2026 deadline approaches for the Uniform Collateral Data Portal (UCDP) to mandate Uniform Appraisal Dataset (UAD) 3.6 standards, mortgage lenders and appraisal software vendors are racing to achieve GSE verification. With platforms like ACI Sky Workbench and Aivre rolling out compliant infrastructure, engineering teams must adapt to strict new API requirements and dynamic workflow architectures.

The November 2026 Compliance Deadline and Ecosystem Scope

The Government Sponsored Enterprises (GSEs)—Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac—have set a hard compliance date of November 2, 2026. By this time, all new mortgage appraisal reports submitted to the UCDP must strictly adhere to the UAD 3.6 format. John Dingeman noted that lenders have been actively querying Class Valuation regarding platform support as their appraiser panels scramble to upgrade their stacks.

Crucially, this specification applies strictly to mortgage appraisals. Appraisers maintaining non-lender practices, such as estate valuations, divorce proceedings, and tax appeals, will continue utilizing general-purpose report types.

GSE-Verified Platforms: Architecture and API Integration

First American Mortgage Solutions secured GSE verification for its ACI Sky Workbench platform in June 2026. Operating as a fully cloud-based architecture, Workbench decouples the traditional appraisal sequence. Appraisers are no longer forced into a linear workflow; they can initiate a report from any data point—whether that means drafting a floor plan, pulling property details, or reviewing comparable sales.

Furthermore, Workbench integrates compliance API checks directly into the transaction loop. Instead of running a validation script at the end of a reporting cycle, the system verifies field-level GSE compliance continuously as data is entered. The backend also consolidates multiple data pipelines, aggregating MLS listing data and public records into a single environment to minimize external subscription overhead.

AI-Driven Automation and Subscription Tiers in Aivre

Aivre achieved the distinction of becoming the first GSE-verified software vendor for UAD 3.6. The platform relies on integrated machine learning pipelines to automate data entry, photo classification, and report generation while maintaining adherence to GSE schemas.

To incentivize adoption ahead of the mandate, Aivre structured its software pricing around tiered access. The platform offered free access through December 31, allowing users who secured subscriptions before September 1 to lock in discounted rates for the entirety of 2027, with standard pricing slated for 2028. The software spans three operational tiers:

Core: Covers unlimited reports, UAD 3.6 form-filling, iOS and Android mobile app access, an integrated sketch tool, analytics, workfile management, and a comparable sale database.

Covers unlimited reports, UAD 3.6 form-filling, iOS and Android mobile app access, an integrated sketch tool, analytics, workfile management, and a comparable sale database. Vision: Introduces computer vision models for image recognition that auto-label photographs, recommend condition and quality ratings, and assist with commentary drafting.

Introduces computer vision models for image recognition that auto-label photographs, recommend condition and quality ratings, and assist with commentary drafting. Ultra: Adds automated MLS and public record autofill alongside dedicated product coaching.

Evaluating Software Readiness Across the Market

Software providers are rushing to meet the technical specifications before the UCDP enforcement date. Appraise-It Pro, developed by Software for Real Estate Professionals (SFREP), began architecting toward UAD 3.6 compliance early in the specification lifecycle. According to industry tracking by Class Valuation, firms seeking compliant software must review the official Integrated Vendor List, filtering specifically on the technology type “appraisal” for Fannie Mae integration, or verify interface versions on the Freddie Mac Software Providers List.

Photo: classvaluation.com