Oleksandr Usyk and Fabio Wardley’s Unlikely Sparring Bond Revealed

Ahead of his October 17 rematch with Daniel Dubois at The O2 in London, British heavyweight Fabio Wardley has directly answered critique from two-division undisputed great Oleksandr Usyk by promising that he has actively worked on reincorporating his jab following an 11th-round stoppage loss in Manchester.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Answering the Champion’s Critique

The heavyweight landscape took notice when Oleksandr Usyk publicly targeted Wardley’s tactical approach during a broadcast on DAZN. Reviewing the May 9 barnstormer at Manchester’s Co-op Live, where Daniel Dubois climbed off the floor twice to stop Wardley at 0:28 of the 11th round, Usyk offered a blunt assessment. Congratulations Dubois, good job, new world champion, but Fabio, where is jab? Fabio, where?”

Usyk pointed out that Wardley barely utilized his lead hand, warning that such an attritional style poses severe health risks for both guys for the brain and health. Rather than dismissing the critique, Wardley acknowledged Usyk’s elite amateur background and storied pedigree. Responding directly to the feedback, Wardley delivered the line now dominating fight-week discourse: “Mr. Usyk, I’m working on my jab. I promise.”

The Analytical Divide: CompuBox Numbers Versus Visual Reality

The narrative that Wardley completely abandoned his lead hand requires a closer look at the data provided by CompuBox. While Wardley connected on a meager 17 of 84 attempts through the first four frames—failing to establish early distance control—he ultimately finished the fight having landed 57 jabs compared to 40 power punches. However, that volume arrived far too late in the bout, coming only after the contest had descended into the chaotic, phone-booth exchange that favored Dubois.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

By comparison, when Wardley faced fearsome puncher David Adeleye in Saudi Arabia, he displayed patience, controlled the distance with an effective jab, and avoided unnecessary brawls.

Historical Ties and the Road to October 17

The relationship between Wardley and Usyk extends well beyond ringside commentary. Usyk invited Wardley to Ukraine for sparring camps years ago when the Ipswich native was still juggling a regular job while climbing the white-collar boxing ranks. That foundational experience helped propel Wardley into the professional sphere, where he compiled a 20-1-1 record with 19 knockouts, eventually capturing the WBO belt that Usyk vacated in November 2025.

Photo: ufcfight.net

The upcoming October 17 clash at The O2 represents an immediate test of redemption. Dubois enters the ring holding a 23-3 record with 22 knockouts, looking to solidify his reign as the definitive WBO champion. Wardley, meanwhile, must prove that his vow to sharpen his tactical discipline is more than just talk.

Fighter Professional Record Knockout Ratio Notable Past Wins Daniel Dubois 23-3-0 high knockout rate Fabio Wardley Fabio Wardley 20-1-1 high knockout rate Justis Huni, Joseph Parker, David Adeleye

Front-Office and Divisional Repercussions

Promoter Frank Warren and major broadcast platforms like DAZN have positioned this rematch as one of the definitive bouts of the autumn schedule. For the heavyweight division, the stakes extend past national pride. Usyk, now 25-0 after a grueling victory over Rico Verhoeven and having vacated his remaining major sanctioning bodies’ titles in June, remains an active presence eyeing a potential final career chapter. The winner in London will command significant leverage in future unification discussions.

"FABIO WARDLEY WERE WAS YOUR JAB!"~ OLEKSANDR USYK QUESTIONS GAME PLAN OF WARDLEY 👀

Ultimately, Wardley does not need to transform into a carbon-copy amateur stylist. But if his promise to reintroduce a commanding jab holds true under the bright lights of The O2, the dynamic against Dubois will shift entirely. Controlling the range is the single variable that will dictate whether Wardley achieves his redemption or falls into the same tactical traps that cost him in Manchester.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.