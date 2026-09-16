Metallica Extends M72 World Tour With 2027 North American Stadium Dates

Metallica has officially announced a 12-date North American stadium extension for their massive M72 World Tour, scheduled to run from May 8 through June 19, 2027. Promoted by Live Nation and featuring support from Limp Bizkit and Avatar, the run brings the band’s distinctive in-the-round production to cities across the continent following their Las Vegas residency.

The Bottom Line The Dates: The 12-show stadium run kicks off on May 8, 2027, at BC Place in Vancouver and wraps up on June 19 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.

The 12-show stadium run kicks off on May 8, 2027, at BC Place in Vancouver and wraps up on June 19 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. The Supporting Acts: Limp Bizkit and Avatar will join Metallica on the road for this leg of the M72 World Tour.

Limp Bizkit and Avatar will join Metallica on the road for this leg of the M72 World Tour. Ticketing Timeline: Fifth Member fan club presales begin on Monday, September 21, 2026, with general public sales starting Friday, September 25, 2026.

Mapping the 2027 North American Stadium Route

The newly unveiled itinerary marks a continuation of a touring cycle that originally launched in April 2023 in support of the album 72 Seasons. According to tour tracking, Metallica wrapped up their 2026 European run in London last July, hitting their 99th show across 26 countries. Rather than sticking exclusively to the two-show “No Repeat Weekend” format that defined many previous M72 stops, every date on this upcoming spring and summer leg will operate as a standalone concert.

Photo: iconvsicon.com

Production-wise, the band is maintaining its trademark staging configuration. The setup features the stage positioned squarely at the 50-yard line with the coveted Snake Pit right in the center, ensuring a 360-degree immersive viewing experience for fans. Following Vancouver, the tour heads south and east, stopping in venues including Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, the Alamodome in San Antonio, Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, and Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

From Vegas Residencies to Stadium Anthems

Before these stadium dates open in May, Metallica will occupy the iconic Sphere in Las Vegas for their “Life Burns Faster” residency. Originally slated for a shorter window, the residency was previously extended to run through March 13, 2027, creating a direct bridge into the newly announced outdoor stadium dates.

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Critical reception for the M72 run has remained robust since its inception. Outlets like Billboard have hailed the trek as “an altogether life-affirming experience,” while the Los Angeles Times described performances as being “as tight and furious as Metallica has sounded in ages.” Nearly five million members of the global fan base have attended the tour since it began.

Selected 2027 M72 Tour Itinerary Highlights Date City Venue May 8, 2027 Vancouver, BC BC Place May 13, 2027 San Diego, CA Snapdragon Stadium May 22, 2027 San Antonio, TX Alamodome May 29, 2027 Kansas City, MO Arrowhead Stadium June 19, 2027 Salt Lake City, UT Rice-Eccles Stadium

Ticketing Details and Philanthropic Impact

Securing access to the 2027 run follows a structured rollout across multiple platforms. Metallica’s Fifth Member fan club presale opens on Monday, September 21, at 10 a.m. local time. Additional access windows open on Tuesday, September 22, for Citi cardmembers through the Citi Entertainment program and for eligible Verizon customers utilizing the Verizon Shine loyalty program. Remaining tickets open to the general public on Friday, September 25, at 10 a.m. local time.

Metallica: M72 World Tour Returns to North America

Fans looking for premium access can also purchase Enhanced Experiences, Snake Pit tickets, travel packages, and the returning “I Disappear” Ticket, which grants entry to every single M72 North American show on the docket. True to form, the band continues its philanthropic commitment through the All Within My Hands foundation. A portion of every ticket sold goes directly to local charities supporting workforce education—such as the Metallica Scholars Initiative—alongside efforts to combat food insecurity and provide disaster relief worldwide.

Will you be grabbing a ticket for the 2027 run, or did you catch the earlier legs of the M72 cycle? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.