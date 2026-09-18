Waymo says Singapore will be its next international robotaxi city

Alphabet-owned Waymo plans to launch a commercial robotaxi service in Singapore by 2028, following upcoming autonomous testing with human safety drivers scheduled for 2027. Vehicles will arrive in the coming months for initial mapping, though the company still needs formal regulatory approval from local transport authorities before carrying passengers.

Alphabet’s autonomous driving subsidiary is expanding its footprint well beyond American shores.

The expansion fits into a broader international push by the company, which has also mapped out launches in London by the end of 2026, Tokyo in 2027, and Munich, Germany, in late 2027. While Waymo operates roughly 4,000 vehicles across approximately 15 US cities—including recent domestic additions like Nashville, Denver, San Diego, and Las Vegas—regulatory resistance and political hurdles have kept it out of major metropolitan hubs like New York City, Chicago, and Washington, DC.

Testing Schedules and Regulatory Requirements in Singapore

Before Waymo can accept its first paying customers, it must navigate the stringent requirements set by Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA).

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The LTA requires all autonomous vehicles to successfully complete a comprehensive safety assessment at the Centre of Excellence for Testing and Research (CETRAN) prior to public road deployment. These rigorous evaluations were developed jointly by the LTA and CETRAN, with direct input from the Traffic Police. Waymo must secure formal approval from the LTA before transitioning to fully autonomous ride-hailing for the general public, a milestone the company is working toward achieving by 2028.

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Laying Local Roots and Joining the Autonomous Steering Committee

Despite being a newcomer to the local ride-hailing market, Waymo is far from an anonymous entity within Singapore’s tech sector. The company established a corporate entity in the city-state earlier this year and actively participates in Singapore’s Steering Committee on Autonomous Vehicles, embedding itself within the local regulatory framework from an early stage.

This cooperative environment stands in sharp contrast to the regulatory gridlock Waymo frequently encounters across parts of the United States. By aligning with local transportation goals, the company aims to secure a smoother path to commercial deployment.

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Navigating Singapore’s Busy Autonomous Vehicle Ecosystem

Waymo enters a bustling market that has long embraced automated transport technologies. Singapore has previously green-lit autonomous freight delivery systems, road-sweepers, and self-driving buses designed to transport airport workers.

Motional, a US-based company majority owned by Hyundai, conducted a robotaxi pilot in Singapore as early as 2016. By leveraging this established openness to automated transport, Waymo hopes to carve out a permanent commercial presence where earlier pilots laid the groundwork.