SA motor racing star Robert Wolk shot dead in Kempton Park

South African motorsport champion Robert Wolk was shot dead following a road-rage dispute in Kempton Park on Wednesday, September 16, 2026. Police confirmed the 41-year-old driver died at the scene on Camwood Street, while tributes poured in from across the racing community for the multi-title circuit star.

Fatal Confrontation in Esther Park

The celebrated racing driver was killed on the evening of Wednesday, September 16, 2026, after a low-speed collision escalated into a fatal confrontation. According to reports from the Kempton Express, the victim was involved in a bumper-bash incident when a blue Volkswagen Jetta was allegedly involved with the victim. The incident occurred at the corner of Camwood Street (also noted in reports as Gamwood Street) and Portland Drive in Esther Park, Kempton Park.

Witnesses on the scene reported that when the driver stepped out to photograph the damage and assess the situation, an argument broke out between the motorists before a firearm was produced. A viral video circulating on social media captures part of the encounter, showing the motorist pleading with another driver not to harm or shoot him. Instead, the assailant produced a firearm and shot the victim in the back as he attempted to walk away in full view of spectators, who took cover when the racing driver was shot. The video then shows the shooter retrieving an item from the ground before fleeing the scene.

South African Police Service spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed the tragic outcome, stating that Sebenza police responded to the shooting and found the victim with gunshot wounds. An Audi vehicle believed to belong to the victim was recovered at the location. Authorities confirmed that he was declared dead at the scene, and no suspect had been arrested while a case of murder has been opened.

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A Storied Three-Decade Career on the Circuit

At the time of his death, Wolk was meant to fly to Cape Town for a racing event when he was killed. He was due to race at Killarney this weekend. His sudden death left the racing fraternity reeling and in deep shock, cutting short a high-profile career spanning nearly three decades across karting, single-seaters, touring cars, and circuit racing.

Photo: The Citizen

Wolk established himself as one of South Africa’s most accomplished and decorated drivers through a consistent string of national championships. His achievements included multiple Formula Ford titles, the SA Formula Volkswagen crown in 2013, the Formula 1600 championship in 2015, and back-to-back SA GTC titles in 2021 and 2022. Wolk added the SA Touring Cars championship in 2024 and, most recently, claimed his second Simola Hillclimb King of the Hill title in May 2026.

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Motorsport South Africa and Community Tributes

Motorsport South Africa released a statement saying it is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Wolk, highlighting Wolk’s enduring commitment to the sport right up until his final days and noting that Robert’s passion for racing remained clear right to the end as he was still competing at national level.

Photo: TimesLIVE

“Robert was a hugely respected figure in South African motorsport, with a career spanning almost three decades and success across karting, single-seaters, touring cars and other forms of circuit racing.” “His passing leaves a profound void in South African motorsport. Robert will be remembered not only for the championships and victories he achieved, but for the passion, commitment and sportsmanship he brought to the sport throughout his career.” Motorsport South Africa

The governing body added its thoughts are with Robert’s family, friends, team members, colleagues and everyone across the motorsport community who knew him, concluding with the message to rest in peace, Robert Wolk. Tributes have also poured in from fellow drivers and fans, many recalling his professionalism, humility and passion for racing.

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Ongoing Police Investigation and Local Security Concerns

Police confirmed that a case of murder has been opened and the motive for the shooting was subject to investigation. According to posts circulating on X and witness accounts, the man had been involved in what appeared to be a minor collision and got out of his vehicle to photograph the damage to the vehicles before an argument allegedly broke out and a firearm was produced, leading to the man being shot in the back as he tried to flee.

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Beyond the shock to the sporting community, the violent incident has amplified local safety anxieties. TimesLIVE reported that the incident has drawn further attention as Kempton Park has been under the spotlight following the discovery of the bodies of women in the area. The recent killings have raised concern among residents and social media users, with the latest shooting adding to questions about safety in the area.