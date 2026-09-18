Union SG Defeats Viktoria Plzen 3-0 in Europa League Opener

Union SG opened its Europa League campaign with a convincing 0-3 victory over Viktoria Plzen in the Czech Republic on Thursday. Despite missing several key players, the Belgian club secured the win through goals from Relebohile Mofokeng, Franjo Biondic, and Ondrej Kricfalusi.

The absences of pivotal figures such as Kevin Mac Allister, Ross Sykes, and three suspended players forced a defensive reshuffle under Hubert, yet the modifications failed to stall the visitors. Hubert had to rearrange his defense due to the absence of among others Ross Sykes and Kevin Mac Allister, with Kricfalusi, Sylla, and Havenaar forming the three-man defense, while Schoofs and Zeneli had to provide control centrally in midfield, and Biondic received support up front from Olaru and Mofokeng. Instead, Union dismantled the six-time Czech champions with swift, purposeful attacking maneuvers through quick, targeted, and inventive attacking play. Midfielders Rob Schoofs and Darius Olaru, who are often benchwarmers in the competition, anchored the tempo as the Belgian side asserted authority from the opening whistle, turning into the tireless directors of their team in the rather one-sided duel.

First-Half Dominance and Mofokeng’s Opener

Union wasted no time pressing the hosts in the Czech Republic. Just five minutes in, a shot from Patris was blocked before home goalkeeper Florian Wiegele had to distinguish himself with a fine double save on a header by Patris and the rebound. Union began the match strongly and immediately put Viktoria Plzen under pressure, establishing a clear territorial advantage while the visitors got several opportunities early on to open the score. Olaru and Zeneli tried their luck with distance shots, while Schoofs also came close to the opening goal.

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The breakthrough arrived shortly after following sloppy defensive work by Plzen, which Mofokeng was able to profit from. A majestic long cross from the young Sylla found Relebohile Mofokeng alone against the goalkeeper. The South African remained cool-blooded and slid the 0-1 past Wiegele, marking already his fourth goal of the season. Plzen tried to get more into the match thereafter and also got some chances. In the 25th minute, Union escaped after Guilherme got into trouble, but Kricfalusi was able to intervene and the subsequent attempt went wide, before Havenaar had to head away a dangerous cross and Adu saw his shot disappear over the goal after a fine action.

Union meanwhile remained dangerous on the counter. Biondic got an excellent opportunity after a good combination between Zeneli and Mofokeng, but shot far wide, and Zeneli also tested Wiegele once more with an attempt toward the near post, but the large Czech goalkeeper stood tall again.

Franjo Biondic Doubles the Lead Before Halftime

As the first half drew to a close, Union capitalized on a dead-ball situation to extend its lead with a comfortable advantage going into the break. Right before halftime, the visitors recovered the ball after a set piece, whereupon Patris immediately sent Biondic deep and the striker came alone in front of Wiegele. Biondic stayed calm and worked the ball in with control: 0-2, following a neat attack from Union though Wiegele perhaps could have come out of his goal earlier.

Photo: bruzz.be

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Control remained firmly with the visitors after the interval. Plzen tried to put on pressure and search for the connecting goal, but the Brussels team kept the match well under control. Union continued to cause danger themselves and managed to widen the lead further, while the home team no longer succeeded in really making the visitors stagger, allowing Union to calmly play the match to the end.

Ondrej Kricfalusi Seals the 0-3 Result

Although the numerous substitutions made the play increasingly stiffer, Union remained master and commander. Around the hour mark, Czech newcomer Ondrej Kricfalusi scored the 0-3 on the hour, after which the duel lost all its tension and the visitors could ease off with an eye toward Sunday’s match on the Bosuil against Antwerp.

HIGHLIGHTS – Viktoria Plzen vs Union SG | UEFA Europa League – League Phase | TUDN

The Europa League will not be on the agenda again for Union for another month, when the Brussels team will play their first home match in the stadium of Leuven against the pride of the Basque Country, Real Sociedad.

Opta Rankings and Upcoming Fixtures

The European success follows notable statistical recognition from data bureau Opta, which assigned Union the third-highest probability to win the tournament behind Bournemouth, Benfica, and Bayer Leverkusen. Union gets the third-largest chance from data agency Opta to win the Europa League, with 8.6% trumping teams like Sunderland, Juventus, Crystal Palace, and AC Milan.

Photo: sporza.be

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"Dat is puur de verdienste van de club en de spelers de afgelopen jaren," CEO Philippe Bormans told journalists before the first match in the League Phase against Viktoria Pilsen, noting that a few years ago that was absolutely unthinkable and that the club has always shown itself well in Europe. "Onze budgetten zijn niet van die orde dat we er elk jaar boenk op moeten zitten," Philippe Bormans stated, explaining that it is impossible and gives some breathing room should things go wrong once, while adding that it also brings pressure so they will not take it into account too much but do it as they always do and view it match by match.

Bormans also noted that starting the League Phase in the Europa League rather than the Champions League still stings, but realized Union can show great things in the Europa League as well, emphasizing that European football tout court is really important because it brings direct cash as well as visibility for the players, calling the Europa League a good showcase to quickly reach top clubs abroad.