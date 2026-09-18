UMaine to Cut Faculty and Staff Amid $19M Budget Shortfall

The University of Maine is facing a significant financial crunch that will directly impact its workforce. UMaine will lay off faculty and staff to make up for a $19 million budget shortfall next year, according to a joint letter issued to campuses by university leadership.

The upcoming workforce reductions mark a painful pivot for the Orono and its regional campus in Machias. Until now, the university had largely managed to bypass large-scale employee cuts despite widespread financial pressures hitting peer institutions across the country, according to UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy and Provost Gabriel Paquette.

The looming budget gap for the upcoming fiscal year is driven by multiple compounding financial headwinds. Operating costs have continued to climb at a pace faster than incoming revenue from tuition and state appropriations. Additionally, campus leaders pointed to declining enrollment, more than a billion dollars in deferred maintenance costs, and shifting federal policies—including reduced funding and restrictions impacting international students—as major factors straining university finances.

Financial projections included in the draft budget outline roughly $303 million in total expenses against only $284 million in projected revenue. To bridge the gap, the administration has begun mapping out structural adjustments that go far beyond previous stopgap measures.

Targeted Cuts and Academic Restructuring

To prepare for the fiscal year 2028 budget proposal, which begins on July 1, 2027, the university aims to reduce expenses within academic affairs by $10 million. Academic affairs accounts for roughly half of the institution’s total budget. In the short term, administrators plan to cut about 20 percent of vacant positions across the board and consolidate under-enrolled courses.

Long-term adjustments could include shutting down academic programs that suffer from low student enrollment. Alongside these expense reductions, the university hopes to generate roughly $2.2 million in new revenue by lifting student retention by 1% and increasing enrollment among first-year, transfer, adult degree-seeking, and tuition-paying graduate students by 1% in 2027 compared with current figures.

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Even with those revenue-boosting strategies and vacancy cuts, campus leaders project an unaddressed deficit of $5.7 million. Unless further funding sources are identified or additional vacant positions are permanently eliminated, faculty retrenchments and staff layoffs will be required.

University of Maine System spokesperson Samantha Warren emphasized that leadership is taking a data-informed, deliberate approach to the crisis. While personnel reductions are inevitable, Warren noted that the administration and the system will aggressively pursue all avenues to minimize job losses and dampen their effects on the community.

“Faculty retrenchments and staff layoffs will be part of that process, though UMaine and the System will aggressively pursue all opportunities to minimize them and their impacts,” Warren stated regarding the workforce strategy.

Navigating Past Deficits and Future Steps

The current crisis follows previous budgetary adjustments. In March, Ferrini-Mundy announced that $5.6 million needed to be trimmed from the 2027 budget, initially proposing 7% cuts across all university departments. At that time, UMaine avoided massive layoffs by leveraging one-time funding sources. However, administrators noted that those temporary funds are now exhausted, leaving structural reductions as the only viable path forward.

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Specific details regarding how many jobs will be affected or which departments will bear the brunt of the layoffs remain undetermined. University officials confirmed that any workforce reductions will strictly follow relevant collective bargaining agreements governing the more than 2,400 employees stationed across the Orono and Machias campuses, excluding student workers.

Administrators acknowledged that the announcement brings considerable anxiety to the campus community, promising that further specifics will be shared as the budget planning process evolves.

The draft budget proposal containing the layoff plans is scheduled to be formally presented to the University of Maine System in January 2027. In the meantime, university leadership continues refining its financial models based on shifting factors such as upcoming labor contract negotiations, fluctuating energy costs, and future state funding allocations.