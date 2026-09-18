Bolivia Senate Approves $500 Million BID Credit for Social Protection

On September 17, the Bolivian Senate sanctioned a financing agreement of up to $500 million from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

Structuring the $500 Million IDB Financial Package

The approved financing package is not a single new outlay. Instead, it consolidates three separate credit operations into a single framework. According to Minister of Economy and Public Finances Christian Morales, speaking before the Senate, the total is composed of $290 million in fresh IDB financing, $130,600,000 repurposed from unutilized resources of a maternal and neonatal health accessibility program, and $79,400,000 redirected from unexecuted funds initially assigned to pandemic support for vulnerable populations.

Here is the math on the fresh IDB credit tranches detailed during the legislative session:

$290 million: Structured with an amortization period of 22.7 years.

Structured with an amortization period of 22.7 years. $130,6 million: Divided into $111 million with an 18.5-year amortization and $19 million running over a 40-year horizon.

Divided into $111 million with an 18.5-year amortization and $19 million running over a 40-year horizon. $79.4 million: Configured with a repayment term of 23 years.

Senate President Diego Ávila emphasized the concessional nature of the debt terms. He noted that the credit provides critical backing for ongoing public prestations.

The Bottom Line Fiscal Relief: The combined credit allows the General Treasury of the Nation (TGN) to backstop social obligations, bypassing direct pressure on Hydrocarbons Direct Tax (IDH) revenue streams.

The combined credit allows the General Treasury of the Nation (TGN) to backstop social obligations, bypassing direct pressure on Hydrocarbons Direct Tax (IDH) revenue streams. Program Continuity: Minister Morales stated that the financing covers roughly 10.5 months of Renta Dignidad payments, replacing short-term treasury funding utilized earlier in the year.

Minister Morales stated that the financing covers roughly 10.5 months of Renta Dignidad payments, replacing short-term treasury funding utilized earlier in the year. Targeted Execution: The legislative package mandates the creation of a new Household Social Registry to audit beneficiaries, explicitly addressing leakages such as out-of-country claimants.

Targeting Subsidies and Constructing the Household Social Registry

The primary catalyst for the loan is the administration’s ongoing adjustments to fuel subsidies. The IDB funds will directly finance targeted monetary transfers to households hit hardest by these shifts.

To ensure funds reach intended recipients, the program establishes a formalized Household Social Registry. Specifically, audit mechanisms identified instances where individuals residing abroad return annually solely to collect state-backed stipends like the Renta Dignidad.

By restructuring these support mechanisms alongside IDB technical teams, the government aims to tighten eligibility criteria. Social spending will be disbursed directly from the General Treasury of the Nation (TGN) rather than drawing on volatile IDH revenue allocations.

Financial Composition of the Bolivia-IDB Credit Package Funding Component Amount (USD) Amortization Term New IDB Financing Tranche $290 million 22.7 years Repurposed Maternal/Neonatal Funds $130,600,000 $111 million at 18.5 yrs / $19 million at 40 yrs Unexecuted Pandemic Support Funds $79,400,000 23.0 years Total Consolidated Package 500 million of dollars Concessional Multi-Tranche

Next Steps for State Execution

With the Chamber of Senators sanctioning the bill on September 17, the normalized text has been formally transmitted to the Executive Branch for promulgation.

Photo: eldeber.com.bo

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.