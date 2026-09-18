Stephen Curry Signs 10-Year $400M Deal with Li-Ning, Ending 13-Year Partnership with Under Armour

NBA superstar Stephen Curry announced that his new signature footwear line developed in partnership with Li-Ning will debut early next year. Following the close of his 13-year tenure with Under Armour (NYSE: UAA), Curry signed a 10-year, $400 million contract with the Chinese apparel brand, according to ESPN reporting cited by CNBC.

The Bottom Line The End of an Era: Stephen Curry’s departure from Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) concludes a 13-year signature partnership that defined the brand’s basketball identity.

Stephen Curry’s departure from concludes a 13-year signature partnership that defined the brand’s basketball identity. A Massive Ten-Year Commitment: Curry signed a 10-year, $400 million deal with Li-Ning , according to ESPN, locking in a long-term global growth strategy.

Curry signed a 10-year, $400 million deal with , according to ESPN, locking in a long-term global growth strategy. Interim Product Strategy: Until his custom model drops early next year, Curry is wearing Li-Ning sneakers designed by Warriors teammate Jimmy Butler and former NBA player Dwyane Wade.

Shifting Footwear Equity and Market Dynamics For 13 years, Stephen Curry served as the primary growth engine for Under Armour’s basketball category. According to reporting from CNBC, that foundational relationship reached a mutual conclusion in June, clearing the path for Curry to align with Li-Ning. Li-Ning is securing an established global icon rather than a short-term marketing asset. By leveraging existing signature athletes Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade on the hardwood in the interim, Li-Ning ensures immediate brand visibility ahead of Curry’s retail launch.

Financial and Brand Metrics at a Glance Metric / Indicator Under Armour (UAA) Li-Ning Prior Partnership Duration 13 Years (Ended June) N/A New Contract Terms Not Disclosed 10 Years, $400 Million (per ESPN) Primary Endorser Status Former Basketball Face Active Signature Asset (Debuting Early Next Year) Interim Product Strategy Evaluating Category Replacement Utilizing Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler Silhouettes

Franchise Loyalty and Off-Court Leverage Curry’s market influence extends well past sneaker economics. Entering his 18th NBA season with the Golden State Warriors, Curry stated he has no intention of testing free agency or retiring when his current playing contract expires in 2027. “I want to be a lifer with Golden State,” Curry told CNBC, emphasizing his commitment to staying competitive alongside Draymond Green and head coach Steve Kerr. Furthermore, Curry’s recent off-court recruiting efforts—including an unsuccessful attempt to convince LeBron James to join the Warriors before James finalized a two-year, $8 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers—demonstrate the active roster maneuvering typical of modern NBA megastars.

Diversifying Beyond the Hardwood Beyond footwear and basketball operations, Curry continues to scale his business portfolio. Operating from the Bethpage Black Golf Course in Farmingdale, New York, Curry highlighted ongoing development with his Underrated Golf Tour, a national circuit designed to expand junior access to the sport. Curry noted that he is currently in discussions with Versant-owned Golf Channel to televise the tournament for the first time next year. Photo: onedaytrading.net