IRS Issues New Guidance on 45Z Clean Fuel Production Tax Credit

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Department of Energy (DOE) released Notice 2026-53 and a revised 45ZCF-GREET model in September 2026, establishing updated emissions rate tables, feedstock limitations, and safe harbors for the Section 45Z Clean Fuels Production Tax Credit to support domestic agriculture and biofuels under modified rules from the Working Families Tax Cuts Act and One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

The Bottom Line Emissions Accounting: Notice 2026-53 establishes the 2026 emissions rate table, integrating USDA regenerative agriculture guidelines and specific animal manure pathways into the 45ZCF-GREET model.

Notice 2026-53 establishes the 2026 emissions rate table, integrating USDA regenerative agriculture guidelines and specific animal manure pathways into the 45ZCF-GREET model. Statutory Guardrails: The updated framework excludes indirect land use change (ILUC) contributions, restricts eligible feedstocks to the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, and bans negative emissions rates outside of eligible animal manure.

The updated framework excludes indirect land use change (ILUC) contributions, restricts eligible feedstocks to the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, and bans negative emissions rates outside of eligible animal manure. Market Horizon: The tax credit spans domestic clean transportation fuel production sold after December 31, 2024, and through December 31, 2029, offering extended fiscal certainty for agricultural producers and biofuel refiners.

Decoding Notice 2026-53 and the Revised 45ZCF-GREET Architecture

The regulatory framework governing American agricultural biofuels entered a new operational phase when the Internal Revenue Service issued Notice 2026-53. According to IRS guidance, the updated directive provides the 2026 emissions rate table necessary to calculate the Section 45Z Clean Fuels Production Tax Credit. This release arrives alongside technical modeling updates handled by the Department of Energy.

The statutory foundation of the credit stems from the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which was subsequently amended by the Working Families Tax Cuts Act and the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Refiners and agricultural producers must now align their lifecycle greenhouse gas accounting with the revised 45ZCF-GREET model manual.

Integrating Regenerative Agriculture and Manure-Derived Pathways

A core element of the new guidance involves incorporating agricultural practices into carbon intensity calculations. Under the IRS notice, taxpayers can account for qualifying low-carbon agricultural practices consistent with technical guidelines established by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) after its rules were finalized on June 29, 2026. This integration provides a safe harbor for 2025 clean fuel production.

Furthermore, the framework addresses manure-derived fuels and farm-specific manure management practices. While the updated rules prohibit negative carbon intensity values for process fuels produced from non-manure sources, animal manure pathways benefit from distinct provisions. As noted in the regulatory filings, producers cannot use the legacy pathway for renewable natural gas from generic animal manures via anaerobic digestion; instead, pathways for specific species must be formally established.

Regulatory Parameter Prior Standard Updated 2026 Guidance (Notice 2026-53) Model Framework Initial post-IRA GREET specifications Revised 45ZCF-GREET model with WFTC and OBBBA adjustments Indirect Land Use Change (ILUC) Included in variable lifecycle calculations Explicitly excluded from emissions rate computations Feedstock Geographic Scope Broad international sourcing allowances Restricted exclusively to U.S., Mexico, and Canada Negative Emissions Rates Permissible across broader categories Prohibited except for transportation fuel derived from animal manure

Supply Chain and Geographic Restrictions for Feedstocks

The updated compliance metrics enforce rigid geographic boundaries on feedstock sourcing. Eligible transportation fuel must be derived exclusively from feedstocks produced or grown within the United States, Mexico, or Canada.

Additionally, the rules mandate that emissions rates must exclude emissions attributable to indirect land use change. Bisignano emphasized that the guidance helps unlock capital across rural America. “Today’s guidance helps America’s farmers, ranchers, and fuel producers access growing opportunities in the domestic biofuels market,” Bisignano stated, noting that the framework provides greater certainty for investment and strengthens domestic production.

Strategic Outlook for Rural Producers and Refiners

With the 45ZCF-GREET model operational and the transition rules established for feedstocks like used cooking oil, agricultural producers face a clear compliance mandate.

Photo: kpmg.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.