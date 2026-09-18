Bank of Japan Raises Interest Rates to 31-Year High Amid Rising Inflation

Japan Raises Interest Rates to 1.25% in Push Against Import-Led Inflation

The Bank of Japan raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.25 to 1.25 percent on Friday, September 18, 2026. This move pushes borrowing costs to a 31-year high, matching levels last seen in 1995, as policymakers act to counter stubborn inflation fueled by rising energy costs and a weaker yen.

The Bottom Line The New Rate: The Bank of Japan (BoJ) raised its policy rate to 1.25%, marking the highest borrowing cost since 1995.

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) raised its policy rate to 1.25%, marking the highest borrowing cost since 1995. The Catalysts: Persistent inflation hovering near 2%, elevated global energy prices, and structural wage growth driven by labor shortages forced the central bank’s hand.

Persistent inflation hovering near 2%, elevated global energy prices, and structural wage growth driven by labor shortages forced the central bank’s hand. Global Spillovers: The tighter monetary stance contrasts with recent easing cycles elsewhere, helping stabilize the yen against the US dollar and altering carry-trade dynamics.

Unwinding Three Decades of Ultra-Loose Monetary Policy

Japan spent nearly thirty years anchored to zero-percent interest rates in the wake of its asset bubble collapse during the 1990s. But that era is officially receding.

Photo: aljazeera.com

For a population accustomed to decades of flat pricing, even modest inflation presents psychological and financial friction. According to Fujiwara Ippei, a macroeconomist and professor at Keio University and the University of Tokyo who worked at the BoJ for nearly two decades, the shift is jarring for everyday consumers. “Two per cent is not so large, but we are so used to 0 per cent,” Professor Fujiwara noted, adding that price stability norms anchored over generations mean that even small grocery and lunch price increases generate widespread consumer frustration.

The Mechanics of Imported Inflation and Exchange Rates

The primary driver behind the central bank’s aggressive normalisation program is not excess domestic demand alone, but external supply shocks. Global energy pressures, supply chain friction linked to Middle Eastern geopolitical tensions, and robust international demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure have kept production and import costs elevated.

Photo: abc.net.au

Furthermore, the depreciating yen recently hit a 40-year low against the US dollar, exacerbating import inflation. This currency slide triggered joint yen-buying intervention efforts between Tokyo and Washington. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent defended the coordinated approach, noting that a stronger yen benefits American exporters and removes the necessity for the Japanese government to liquidate US assets.

Here is the math: widening interest rate differentials between the US Federal Reserve—which voted on Wednesday, local time, to raise rates to between 3.75 and four per cent—and the BoJ historically incentivized traders to borrow cheaply in yen to fund higher-yielding foreign assets. As the BoJ narrows that gap, global carry-trade strategies face recalibration.

Comparative Central Bank Policy Matrix

Central Bank Current Benchmark Rate Recent Policy Direction Bank of Japan (BoJ) 1.25% Increased by 0.25 to 1.25 percent in September 2026 US Federal Reserve between 3.75 and four per cent Adjusted following September 2026 meeting European Central Bank (ECB) 2.5 percent Raised key rate in mid-September 2026

Demographic Realities and Future Rate Trajectory

Beyond external currency pressures, domestic structural shifts are cementing the need for higher rates. BoJ Executive Director Koji Nakamura pointed to a slow-moving demographic shock involving a shrinking labor pool, which continues to drive up baseline wages. Because this labor shortage is structural rather than cyclical, wage-driven inflation cannot be dismissed as a temporary anomaly.

Bank of Japan raises interest rates to 31-year high

With global peers like the European Central Bank operating at a 2.5 percent key rate, markets are closely monitoring BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda’s forward guidance for signals on the pace of subsequent hikes.

Ultimately, the Bank of Japan’s departure from negative and zero-interest regimes marks a pivot. As borrowing costs settle at levels not witnessed since the mid-1990s, corporations and consumers alike must adapt to a financial environment where money no longer comes free.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.