Leaked military photographs and a newly released Pentagon inspector general report reveal that Iranian missile and drone strikes damaged or destroyed hundreds of structures and dozens of aircraft across United States military installations in the Middle East, including critical aviation assets and logistics hubs in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain.

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Behind the barbed wire of regional outposts, however, the toll of sustained saturation strikes tells a different story.

Inside the Hangar: The Loss of Awacs and Aerial Lifelines

Leaked exclusively to CBS News by active-duty military personnel operating under anonymity due to strict internal restrictions, photographs from Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia expose capital equipment losses. Among them is a destroyed Boeing E-3 Sentry airborne warning and control system, commonly known as an AWACS, valued at approximately US$270 million. The impact completely severed the aircraft’s tail from its fuselage, eliminating a crucial aerial command center designed to coordinate combat air patrols and track threats across hundreds of kilometers.

Here is why that matters: losing an AWACS is not merely a financial blow; it creates a temporary blind spot in theater-wide battle management. The same base sustained direct hits that wrecked multi-story barracks and operational buildings. Meanwhile, at Kuwait’s Camp Buehring and Camp Arifjan, imagery shows armored vehicles reduced to twisted metal alongside massive tent structures flattened into debris fields. According to the Pentagon inspector general report, the regional damage spans hundreds of buildings and structures across Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman, and Jordan.

Logistical Gridlock and Multi-Billion Dollar Tabulations

The operational disruption extends far beyond static real estate. The primary naval support facility in Bahrain—the logistical heartbeat of the U.S. Navy in the Middle East—suffered direct hits from ballistic missiles and drones. The resulting damage forced the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) to scramble, redirecting critical naval logistics thousands of miles away to Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean.

Photo: lanacion.com.py

Air mobility assets did not escape unscathed either. The Pentagon reports that thirty MQ-9 Reaper drones, each carrying an approximate price tag of 30 million dollars, were destroyed or damaged. Seven KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft were also hit, with five caught on the tarmac in Saudi Arabia before they could get airborne.

Financial tallies compiled by oversight bodies highlight the sheer monetary weight of the confrontation.

Financial and Material Toll of the Middle East Conflict (Mid-2026 Data) Metric / Asset Category Reported Figure Primary Source Total Conflict Cost (as of Aug 1) 38.000 millones de dólares Congressional Budget Office (CBO) Total Conflict Cost (as of Jun 29) 33.400 millones de dólares (Excl. repairs) U.S. Department of Defense Destroyed MQ-9 Reaper Drones 30 units (30 million dollars each) CENTCOM / Pentagon Inspector General Boeing E-3 Sentry AWACS Loss 1 confirmed destroyed (US$270 million) CBS News / Military Leaks KC-135 Stratotankers Damaged/Destroyed 7 units (5 grounded in Saudi Arabia) CENTCOM / Pentagon Inspector General

The Broader Geopolitical Fallout

Military analysts point out that these strikes validate a deliberate Iranian strategy of asymmetric exhaustion, designed to exploit the sheer geographic exposure of American forces stationed across the Persian Gulf littoral.

Photo: elcomercio.pe

For the diplomatic corps and regional allies, the imagery leaking into public view alters the calculus of deterrence. For months, military personnel on the ground felt sidelined by official messaging. As one service member remarked to reporting outlets, forces on the ground felt they were absorbing blows while institutional reporting lagged behind the visual reality.