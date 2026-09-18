UN Reports Deadly Missile and Airstrikes on Civilians

A United Nations mission has confirmed that a missile strike on a primary school resulted in the deaths of more than 150 people, alongside a separate airstrike that killed 22 civilians.

UN Mission Details Casualties in School Strike

According to findings released by the United Nations mission, the primary school attack stands as one of the deadliest single incidents for civilians in the ongoing conflict. The strike flattened the school grounds, where local residents and displaced individuals had sought relative safety. The resulting death toll surpassed 150 fatalities, according to the UN assessment.

In a contemporaneous development highlighted by the mission, a separate airstrike targeted a civilian area, killing 22 people. The dual attacks underscore the mounting civilian toll documented by international monitors on the ground.

Diplomatic and Institutional Response

The disclosures from the UN mission have intensified international scrutiny over adherence to international humanitarian law and the protection of educational facilities. Diplomatic channels are currently assessing the impact of these findings on ongoing ceasefire negotiations.

The UN Security Council has not yet scheduled a formal vote on a resolution responding directly to the school strike, leaving the next diplomatic step pending further consultations among member states.