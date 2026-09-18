Why Antwerp Districts Refuse Blind Getrouwd Weddings

In the world of reality television, few cultural experiments match the high-stakes drama of Belgium’s Blind Getrouwd, where complete strangers meet for the very first time at the altar. As local governance clashes with primetime television, the vast majority of Antwerp’s district mayors have drawn a hard line in the sand, refusing to lend municipal locations for the show’s signature ceremonies.

The Administrative Standoff Across Antwerp’s Districts

According to VRT Nieuws, almost all district mayors in Antwerp have officially declined to make municipal spaces available for the televised nuptials. Paul Cordy, the N-VA district mayor of Antwerp, argues that a marriage inherently presupposes a sustainable pre-existing bond, openly objecting to the underlying premise of a trial marriage. This sentiment is echoed by Borgerhout district mayor Mariam El Osri, who views a civil marriage as a solemn legal and personal commitment that sits entirely outside the current television format.

This localized boycott extends well beyond the city center. District mayors in Deurne, Wilrijk, Hoboken, Borsbeek, and Berendrecht-Zandvliet-Lillo have similarly slammed the brakes on hosting the ceremonies. While Ekeren and Merksem remain open to the idea, and Berchem has thus far refrained from issuing a formal response, the fragmented political landscape creates a logistical maze for television producers attempting to film within the region.

Weighing Legal Realities Against Moral Objections

Despite the moral objections raised by municipal leaders, the legal ground upon which these mayors stand is surprisingly narrow. Television network VTM maintains that the controversy stems entirely from a refusal of recording locations rather than any legal impediment to the marriages themselves. Under Belgian law, a registrar of civil status possesses the authority to refuse a marriage solely when statutory conditions are unmet. Crucially, the law requires that partners provide free consent and aim for a sustainable living community, but it notably does not mandate that the couple must know each other prior to the ceremony.

Back in 2017, the legal validity of these televised unions was thoroughly scrutinized and confirmed, proving that the ceremonies hold full weight under the Belgian Civil Code. Because a civil marriage must legally take place in the municipality where at least one of the partners officially resides, an Antwerp-based refusal triggers immediate practical complications. When past participants Mattias and Marjan were matched within the Antwerp orbit, the administrative impasse ultimately forced the production to relocate their wedding all the way to Gent, highlighting the lengths to which producers must go to bypass local political opposition.

The Broader Cultural Divide Over Reality Television

The standoff shines a bright light on the growing friction between modern entertainment culture and traditional civic institutions. While reality television formats continually push boundaries to capture audience engagement, local politicians are increasingly asserting their right to protect the traditional gravity of municipal halls. For municipal leaders like Cordy and El Osri, the spectacle of a blind wedding trivializes the solemnity of civic institutions, turning a foundational legal institution into a consumable commodity.

As long as local authorities maintain their veto over municipal venues, couples hailing from Antwerp who take a chance on the matchmaking experts will continue to find their path to the altar redirected. It is a fascinating juxtaposition: a state-sanctioned legal right clashing directly with decentralized local governance. What began as a quirky casting hurdle has evolved into a compelling debate over the cultural boundaries of public space, leaving producers and participants alike to navigate a patchwork of municipal approvals across Flanders.