Salem Man Charged with Murder of Girlfriend After Wellness Check Request

A Salem man accused of killing his 42-year-old girlfriend was ordered held without bail during his arraignment on Wednesday, as prosecutors revealed grim new details from the crime scene and a defense attorney signaled potential questions regarding the defendant’s mental competency.

Paul Morey, 50, appeared in Salem District Court facing a charge of murder in connection with the death of Patricia Donaldson, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office. A not guilty plea was entered on Morey’s behalf by his legal representation during the court proceeding.

The investigation began after police and firefighters responded to a welfare check at a residence on Cabot Street. Inside the home, authorities discovered Donaldson deceased. She was pronounced dead at 10:08 p.m.

Welfare Check Triggers Police Response

Court records and statements from prosecutors outline a distressing sequence of events leading up to the discovery of Donaldson’s body. Morey’s former wife had contacted Salem police on Tuesday to request a wellbeing check. She informed dispatchers that Morey’s sister had received an erratic and frightened phone call from him, during which he claimed that both the police and his girlfriend were trying to kill him, according to the police report.

The former wife told investigators that Morey was “in a delusional state of mind, bipolar, autistic, suffers from PTSD, and is currently non-med compliant,” noting she was deeply worried about his mental state, the report stated. When she was unable to reach Donaldson by phone—despite their usual frequent communication—she called police back just before 9 p.m. to request a second welfare check, prompting the fatal discovery shortly afterward.

Extradition and Subsequent Arrest

Following the slaying, Morey fled the area. Investigators learned that he called his sister the next day to report that he was safe and currently with a Maine State Trooper, according to the Boston Globe. Authorities eventually tracked him to the Portsmouth Marriott hotel in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, where law enforcement officers took him into custody following a New Hampshire court hearing that cleared the way for his extradition back to Massachusetts.

When located by law enforcement, Morey had visible cuts on his hands and forehead. According to a statement of facts filed in court, Morey allegedly told officers that he killed Donaldson because he was afraid for his life, recounting that he strangled her with a whip in the bedroom before using a switchblade. He told investigators that he subsequently drove away, discarding Donaldson’s phone and keychain out of his car window in Beverly before his vehicle ultimately ran out of gas and he hitched a ride toward Maine.

Legal Proceedings and Competency Questions

Kelley, did not oppose the bail motion.

Photo: nbcboston.com

However, Kelley raised preliminary concerns about Morey’s mental health status moving forward. “I had a brief conversation with the court clinician regarding competency,” Kelley told the judge during the hearing. “There’s potentially an issue here. I’m not raising it today, but I want to make sure that the record’s clear,” the Boston Globe reported.

Judge Randy S. Chapman ordered Morey held without bail. Morey is scheduled to return to court via video for a probable cause hearing on Oct. 16, court records show. Please feel free to share your thoughts or join the conversation in the comments section below.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health challenges, crisis support is available. In the United States, you can call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional legal or medical advice.