At the 2026 Guizhou Village Horse league final in Sandu Shui Autonomous County, Guizhou Province, 37-year-old jockey Lu Guo clinched two gold medals and one silver. Known as the “Hundred-Time Champion,” the native of Sandu secured the most successful record at the Guwen Hill event, capitalizing on the fast-growing local grassroots racing circuit.

Fantasy & Market Impact

The Rise of the Guizhou Village Horse Circuit The starting gun cracked, and the brown horse burst forward, hooves pounding the dirt as dust billowed behind. On its back, jockey Lu Guo leaned low, his red helmet and yellow shirt flashing against the September sky. When “Meteor Warrior” crossed the finish line first at the 2026 Guizhou Village Horse village-level league final in Sandu Shui Autonomous County, southwest China’s Guizhou Province, the crowd erupted. According to Xinhua reports, spectators shouted, “‘Hundred-Time Champion’ wins!” Lu straightened up, patted his horse’s neck, and broke into a wide grin. The brown horse gave a low whinny, answering the cheers. “Hundred-Time Champion” is a nickname Lu has long lived up to. Since he began competing at the age of eight, he has won well over 100 titles. But the 37-year-old from Yongkang Village in Sandu remains focused on the future. As Lu stated, “‘Hundred-Time Champion’ belongs to the past.” Looking ahead, he plans to continue competing on the fast-growing GVH circuit, raise his own racehorse, and secure more titles.

Roots in Tradition and Early Hardships Lu is a native of Sandu, home to the Shui people, who maintain a long tradition of breeding, riding, and racing horses. This heritage has earned them the nickname “an ethnic group on horseback.” From September to November, during the Shui New Year festival known as the Duan Festival, villagers traditionally hold horse races on open, gently sloping hills. These events remain accessible to people of all ages. As the youngest of seven siblings in a Shui family, Lu drew inspiration from his father—a horse breeder and jockey—and his eldest sister, now in her 60s, who still enjoys riding. He first mounted a horse at six and entered his first race at eight. At the time, races featured no age or horse classifications and lacked saddles. Courage served as the primary requirement for participation. His favorite mount was a white horse named “Little White Dragon,” raised by his cousin, on which he claimed numerous titles. Back then, Duan Festival horse races drew crowds from miles around, offering prizes ranging from 15 yuan to 250 yuan alongside goods like quilts and refrigerators. Those racing days persisted through his nine years of schooling. Life shifted following his father’s death in 2004. At 16, Lu finished middle school and left home to earn a living. As regional out-migration increased, participation in Duan Festival horse races declined. After spending two years working in factories, Lu returned to jockeying, competing in provinces and municipalities such as Anhui, Hebei, Beijing, Jiangsu, and Wuhan.

Navigating Injuries and a Permanent Homecoming Although Lu secured numerous titles over more than a decade of itinerant racing, the lifestyle eventually took a heavy toll. Describing those years, Lu noted, “There were few races in those years. I was like an apprentice drifting from place to place with no stable job.” Injuries sustained during competitions in 2017 and 2019 compounded the physical strain, prompting him to return home frequently to decompress through farm work like rice transplanting and harvesting. In 2022, Lu returned home permanently. Employed by a local horse owner in Sandu as a trainer and jockey, he also competed in several major events outside the province with limited success. His competitive fortunes transformed dramatically with the rise of the GVH, a grassroots organization that evolved directly out of Sandu’s traditional Duan Festival races.

Guizhou Village Horse Competition Breakdown Metric / Detail Historical Context 2026 GVH Final Status Primary Venue Open, gently sloping hills during Duan Festival Guwen Hill, Sandong Community, Zhonghe Town Lu Guo’s Medal Count Over 100 titles since age eight 2 Gold, 1 Silver (Most successful rider) Racing Calendar Seasonal (September to November) Year-round fixtures across Sandu Key Mounts “Little White Dragon” (Historical) “Meteor Warrior” (Current) For a veteran jockey like Lu, this structural shift provides the ideal competitive environment to extend his career, mentor younger riders, and cement his status as an enduring icon of village horse racing.

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