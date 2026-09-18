Rare International Rescue of North Korean Seafarers Led by South Korea, Japan, and Russia

Three North Korean seafarers were rescued from a sinking vessel in international waters on Thursday, September 17, 2026, following a coordinated international operation involving South Korea, Japan, and Russia.

Thursday’s rescue marks a rare circumstance in which North Korean authorities requested international assistance following the sinking of its vessel, according to reports verified by the Japan Times and regional maritime monitors. South Korea helped to organize the multinational response, reaching out directly to rescue authorities in Japan and Russia as details of the sinking emerged.

Coordinated Multi-Nation Maritime Response

The South Korean Navy initially reported the accident, noting that four individuals were believed to have been aboard the stricken boat. In response, the East Sea Region of the South Korean Coast Guard dispatched two patrol boats and an aircraft, bolstered by naval ships, while simultaneously alerting the local fishing community to aid in the search.

Photo: maritime-executive.com

Recognizing the expanding scope of the search area in international waters, the South Korean Coast Guard requested search and rescue cooperation from neighboring maritime authorities in Japan and Russia. The regional office of the Japan Coast Guard deployed its own patrol vessels and aircraft to the sector.

Survivor Recovery and Ongoing Search

On Thursday, September 17, the Japan Coast Guard located three of the missing people. Authorities confirmed that two of the recovered seafarers were conscious, while the third was unconscious at the time of rescue.

Lee Jong-wook, the Acting Chief of the East Sea Korea Coast Guard, told reporters that local authorities had acted swiftly. He stated that the agencies responded “in accordance with international and humanitarian principles that prioritize saving lives.”