Fiorentina Hosts Napoli in Serie A Clash Following Managerial Shakeups

On September 20, 2026, Fiorentina hosts Napoli at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence for the fifth round of the Italian Serie A season. Paolo Vanoli’s side enters after consecutive victories, while Napoli arrives under Max Allegri seeking stability amid an injury-depleted squad.

The Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence serves as the venue for a high-stakes Italian Serie A clash on September 20, 2026. Both clubs enter the fifth round of the 2026/2027 football season carrying starkly contrasting early-season trajectories, managerial shifts, and squad turbulence.

Managerial Shakeups and Fiorentina’s Early-Season Revival

Fiorentina’s campaign began under the direction of Fabio Grosso, whose tenure collapsed following three consecutive league defeats. The club dropped matches against Roma, Frosinone, and Torino, triggering an immediate front-office reaction. Paolo Vanoli stepped into the managerial role in September to steady the club.

The tactical pivot yielded immediate results on the pitch. Vanoli’s squad secured a 4-2 victory against Venezia in league play, followed by a clean 3-0 shutout over Pisa in the cup competition. These results across competitions provided critical breathing room for a side that had all chances to sink to the bottom for a second season. Yet, external analysts urge caution, noting that those wins came against the current bottom-tier Serie A side Venezia and Serie B participant Pisa. Taking three points from Venezia lifts Fiorentina out of immediate danger, but Napoli represents an entirely different competitive tier.

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Napoli’s Defensive Vulnerabilities and Rebuilding Challenges

Opposing them, Max Allegri’s Napoli side arrives in Florence sitting tenth in the Serie A table with six points from four matches. The southern club experienced its own turbulent start, dropping fixtures against Como, Inter Milan, and Arsenal, while Domenico Tedesco lost his job at Bologna following a defeat to Allegri’s tactical approach.

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Napoli’s defensive stability has evaporated. The team has leaked goals, leaving a backline exposed that lacks consistency. Compounding these tactical concerns, the neapolitan treatment room is overflowing with sidelined talent.

Squad Composition and Injury Concerns on Both Sides

Vanoli has leaned on a stable core since taking charge. In his opening fixtures, the starting lineup consistently featured goalkeeper David de Gea, defender Radu Drăgușin, midfielder Cher Ndour, and forward Franco Mastantuono. However, Drăgușin enters the match against Napoli nursing an injury, with his fitness level subject to a late pre-match assessment.

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For the visitors, the injury crisis severely limits Allegri’s tactical flexibility. Key personnel including Meret, Buongiorno, McTominay, and Giovane remain unavailable, while Anguissa’s matchday status remains questionable until kickoff. Without Buongiorno anchoring the defense, the backline presents a primary target for Fiorentina’s attack.

Tactical Matchup and Betting Outlook at Artemio Franchi

The statistical profile of both squads points toward an open, high-scoring affair. Fiorentina has conceded 11 goals across its first four league matches, pairing defensive leakage with the explosive form of Mastantuono. The young Argentine forward, on loan from Real Madrid, bagged a hat-trick against Venezia and surged into the upper tier of the league’s goalscorers.

🔴FIORENTINA VS NAPOLI – SERIE A 2026/2027 – CRONACA IN DIRETTA

Bookmakers and analysts highlight the clash of defensive frailties and attacking intent. While Napoli holds the historical edge—having won the last four head-to-head fixtures with a combined 10-3 goal differential—the current defensive absences neutralize traditional expectations.

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Team League Position Points Recent Form / Key Result Napoli 10th 6 Defeated Bologna 1-0 Fiorentina 16th 3 Defeated Venezia 4-2

Broadcast Details and Match Schedule

Kickoff is scheduled for 13:30 Moscow time (15:30 Astana time) at the Stadio Artemio Franchi. Live television coverage in Russia is assigned to Match! Football, while digital streaming options include Winline platforms and LiveCup. Run for supporters following the Italian top-flight action.