Protesters Across Lyon Clermont-Ferrand Grenoble and Saint-Etienne Rally Against Permis de Tuer Law

Thousands of demonstrators marched through cities across France, including Lyon, Clermont-Ferrand, Grenoble, and Saint-Etienne, to protest a controversial legislative proposal establishing a presumption of legitimate self-defense for police officers using firearms. Critics warn that the measure, which cleared the National Assembly on July 7, introduces a dangerous shift in judicial oversight and creates what protesters label a license to kill.

Thousands Rally Against Police Firearm Presumption

Streets in southeastern France filled with protesters over the weekend responding to calls from human rights groups, left-wing political organizations, and the Syndicat de la Magistrature. According to the Préfecture du Rhône, près de 4 500 personnes marched in Lyon behind a massive banner bearing the slogan “Non au permis de tuer” (No to the license to kill). Simultaneously, crowds of 300 gathered in Clermont-Ferrand, while 3 100 people took to the streets in Grenoble.

Flipped Burdens and Judicial Alarm

The legislative text passed by lawmakers states that when police officers and gendarmes discharge their firearms, they are presumed to have acted within legal boundaries. Although this presumption remains rebuttable through opposing evidence, demonstrators argue it flips foundational principles of French criminal law. Opponents contend the burden of proof effectively shifts onto victims and their families, complicating accountability in cases of alleged police misconduct.

Protesters voiced fears regarding everyday policing practices, racial profiling during identity checks, and rising tensions between youth and law enforcement. Pyrithe, a student who joined the Lyon protest, noted that the current political and social climate threatens community safety. Another participant, Mylo, expressed apprehension about walking the streets and encountering police presence at age 18. Such sentiments reflect a widening gulf of trust between marginalized urban communities and the state apparatus tasked with protecting them.

Warnings from Legal Observers

Myriam Mathonog, president of the Lyon-Confluence section of the Ligue des Droits de l’Homme, cautioned that validating the bill would prove detrimental to democratic norms. Mathonog emphasized that families would bear the primary burden of demonstrating wrongdoing if investigations stall, noting that prosecutors might lack the independence or impetus to pursue inquiries vigorously while physical evidence could disappear.

Police Unions Push Back

Law enforcement unions offer a radically different interpretation of the proposed statute, maintaining that the changes provide essential legal safeguards for officers facing high-stress operational environments. Alain Barberis, regional secretary for the Alliance Police union, asserted that the fundamental legal framework remains intact and officers will not receive absolute immunity. According to Barberis, the measure aims to protect personnel deployed in difficult situations who must resort to firearms as a last resort, shielding them from immediate political attacks by extreme-left organizations challenging state authority.

Alliance Police statistics highlight the volatile conditions officers encounter daily, citing roughly one refusal to comply with orders (refus d’obtempérer) every 20 minutes across France, totaling 27,000 per year. The union notes that firearms are deployed in only one percent of those encounters. Following the nationwide mobilization that saw roughly one hundred rallies over the weekend, the legislation heads to the Senate for formal examination in October, where lawmakers will weigh civil liberties concerns against union demands for professional protection.

The Senate Battleground Awaits

As the French Senate prepares to debate the firearm presumption bill this coming October, the national conversation centers on balancing officer protection with accountability. The stark divide between civil rights organizations and police unions underscores a tense moment for domestic security policy in Europe. What safeguards do you believe are necessary to maintain public trust in law enforcement while ensuring officer safety?