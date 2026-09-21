Market Outlook: Costco Earnings, Meta Connect, and Trump-Xi Summit

With President Donald Trump slated to host Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Washington, alongside key corporate updates from Costco Wholesale and Meta Platforms, market participants face a data-dense operating environment.

The Bottom Line Costco Earnings: Analysts estimate $6.53 EPS on $94.8 billion in revenue, with markets actively pricing in potential catalysts like membership fee adjustments and a possible $22 per share special dividend.

Analysts estimate $6.53 EPS on $94.8 billion in revenue, with markets actively pricing in potential catalysts like membership fee adjustments and a possible $22 per share special dividend. U.S.-China Diplomatic Summit: The bilateral meeting in Washington anchors around trade deficit adjustments, crucial semiconductor supply chains involving Taiwan, and the upcoming Nov. 10 expiration of the current tariff truce.

Retail Resilience and the Costco Dividend Equation

When Costco Wholesale reports its quarterly performance on Thursday evening, Wall Street will look past headline figures to dissect member retention metrics and margin stability. Higher inflationary pressures have continued to drive value-seeking consumers toward bulk-selling models, reinforcing Costco’s competitive moat against traditional grocers.

Here is the math: analysts surveyed by Bank of America project earnings of $6.53 per share on $94.8 billion in sales. According to Bank of America equity research, Costco maintains a historical cadence of issuing special dividends every two to three years—with the last distribution occurring in January 2024. Analysts estimate any upcoming special distribution could track near $22 per share, making Thursday’s post-close release a critical milestone for income-focused institutional portfolios.

Meta Platforms Stakes Its AI Monetization Claim at Connect 2026

Artificial intelligence infrastructure takes center stage on Wednesday as Meta Platforms kicks off its annual developer conference, Meta Connect. CEO Mark Zuckerberg is scheduled to deliver his keynote address at 7:00 p.m. ET, where investors expect concrete updates on the commercial deployment of the Muse Spark model family.

Market analysts are scrutinizing how the social media giant plans to translate heavy capital expenditures into tangible top-line growth. Early reception to the Muse agentic AI application has drawn positive institutional attention, but the near-term path to returns relies heavily on ad-targeting efficiencies and developer tool monetization across Meta’s core application ecosystem. While hardware remains a secondary revenue driver at this stage, progress reports on the next-generation Ray-Ban smart glasses and unreleased mixed-reality headsets will offer insight into the company’s long-term hardware roadmap.

Geopolitical Headwinds: The Trump-Xi Washington Summit

Macroeconomic sentiment this week is inextricably linked to diplomatic developments in Washington, where President Donald Trump hosts Chinese President Xi Jinping. Primary agenda items include the bilateral trade deficit—pegged at roughly $91 billion through July—and the potential extension of the tariff truce scheduled to expire on November 10.

Global supply chains hang in the balance. Discussions are expected to cover crude oil flows disrupted by the ongoing blockade near the Strait of Hormuz, alongside stability in the Taiwan Strait, which remains critical to global semiconductor fabrication. Technology governance will also dominate private discussions; executives including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman are slated to attend the state dinner amid mounting regulatory debates over frontier model development speeds.

Market Infrastructure and Macro Data Schedule

Beyond headline events, fixed-income and equity desks will process a thin but impactful economic data calendar, led by initial jobless claims and new home sales figures on Thursday morning.

Company / Event Ticker Key Focus Area Timing Costco Wholesale COST $6.53 EPS, $94.8B Sales, Special Dividend Watch Thursday, Post-Close Meta Platforms META Muse Spark AI, App Engagement, AR/VR Hardware Wednesday, 7:00 PM ET U.S.-China Summit N/A Tariff Truce Extension, Trade Deficit, AI Policy Thursday, Washington D.C. Macro Releases N/A Initial Jobless Claims, New Home Sales Thursday, 8:30 / 10:00 AM ET

Navigating Q3 Volatility

As markets process these multi-faceted catalysts, disciplined asset allocation remains paramount. Whether parsing retail margins at Costco, evaluating enterprise AI integration at Meta, or pricing geopolitical risk out of Washington, investors must anchor their strategies in verified fundamental data rather than short-term sentiment swings.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.