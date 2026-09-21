Freya Skye’s Bad Taste Voted Best New Music in Billboard Poll

Freya Skye has secured a decisive victory on Billboard’s latest new music poll, capturing 82% of the total listener vote for her playful, self-deprecating pop single “Bad Taste.” Published on Friday, Sept. 18, the weekly face-off asked fans to choose their favorite fresh release from a crowded field of heavy-hitting contenders across the global music landscape.

Stacking Up Against Industry Heavyweights

The singer-songwriter and actress, widely recognized for her breakout role in Disney’s Zombies franchise, faced steep competition during the tracking week. Her track outpaced major new releases from global superstars, including ROSÉ’s solo single “New Trick,” which pulled in 14% of the vote.

Despite the star-studded competition, Skye’s dedicated fanbase mobilized heavily behind the track. The massive 82% margin highlights the rapid commercial and cultural momentum building around the young artist as she bridges her acting career with a rapidly ascending music path.

Laughing Off Dating Blunders Through Pop Craft

“Bad Taste” leans into candid, lighthearted storytelling, with Skye poking fun at her own romantic missteps. Built around the self-aware lyric, “I’m a sucker for a pretty face/ I’m a sucker for a mistake/ We’re off to a good start, wonder how you’ll make my heart break/ I don’t care/ That I got, I got bad taste.,” the catchy pop track delivers plenty of personality.

Rather than dwelling on heartbreak, the track treats dating disasters with a wry smile. According to PressBee coverage, the fully produced version of the single dropped just as anticipation reached a fever pitch, following months of grassroots buzz from her live performances.

From a Vulnerable New York Debut to Fan Anthem

The journey of “Bad Taste” began long before its official studio release. Skye first previewed a stripped-down, acoustic rendition of the song back in December during her inaugural headlining concert in New York City.

Photo: eng.pressbee.net

Reflecting on that high-stakes evening, Skye admitted the moment left her feeling “quite exposed and vulnerable.” Yet, audience reaction turned hesitation into triumph almost instantly. Skye noted, “By the last chorus, [the crowd] was singing the words and I was like, ‘Well this is great.,’ expressing how much less alone she felt by the conclusion.”

Looking Ahead to the Next Musical Era

While “Bad Taste” is not currently slated to appear on Skye’s upcoming debut full-length album, the standalone single serves a vital strategic purpose. The artist hopes the track “can get people excited for the next shift” of her evolving career in the music industry.

View this post on Instagram about freya skye taste voted, Freya Skye Bad Taste From Instagram — related to freya skye taste voted, Freya Skye Bad Taste

By transforming live acoustic tests into viral pop moments and dominating fan-voted charts, Skye continues to prove she commands a deeply engaged audience. As listeners eagerly await her broader album rollout, “Bad Taste” stands as clear proof that her artistic instincts are striking a major chord.