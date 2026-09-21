CATL Lithium Mine Suspended Amid Environmental Uncertainty

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited has restarted the environmental impact assessment process for its Jianxiawo lithium mine in Yichun, Jiangxi Province. The world’s largest battery manufacturer is navigating a fresh regulatory hurdle after a mineral reclassification extended the facility’s nearly year-long suspension, influencing global battery supply chains and futures markets.

Regulatory Roadblocks and the Jiangxi Reclassification

The path back to production for the Jianxiawo lithium mine has hit another bureaucratic speedbump. CATL halted operations at the Jiangxi Province facility in August 2025 when its original mining license expired. While the company managed to secure a safety production permit on June 29, a pivotal change in the project’s mineral designation forced a complete rethink of its regulatory clearance.

Here is why that matters: authorities reclassified the site’s mineral designation from ceramic clay containing lithium to lithium ore. According to the Yifeng County Ecology and Environment Bureau, this shift triggered the strict requirement for an entirely new environmental impact assessment report. CATL published the updated report for public consultation on July 27, though local regulators subsequently removed a public notice signaling proposed acceptance of the review, injecting fresh uncertainty into the reopening timeline.

The Yifeng County Ecology and Environment Bureau has instructed CATL to complete the necessary approval procedures as quickly as possible. Yet, the facility remains offline, with maintenance underway and zero ore transportation or crushing activities taking place on-site.

Market Ripples on the Guangzhou Futures Exchange

Operating at full capacity, the Yichun facility represents roughly 4 to 5 percent of global lithium supply, making it a critical anchor for the world’s largest single-deposit lepidolite mine.

That heavy weight explains why market watchers track every bureaucratic twist. Following recent comments from local environmental regulators, lithium carbonate futures on the Guangzhou Futures Exchange climbed 1.36 percent. Investors remain highly sensitive to any shift in the supply-side equation.

CATL shares, however, showed a muted reaction, dipping just 0.02 percent.

Key Operational Metrics for the Jianxiawo Lithium Mine Metric Detail Operator Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL) Location Yichun, Jiangxi Province, China Resource Type Lepidolite / Ceramic clay containing lithium Global Supply Share Approximately 4 to 5 percent at full capacity Initial Suspension Date August 2025 (Mining permit expiration)

Vertical Integration Meets Tightening Chinese Environmental Scrutiny

The prolonged shutdown highlights the intense regulatory pressures facing battery material producers across China. Jiangxi Province remains a powerhouse for lithium deposits, but provincial authorities are enforcing stricter ecological protections to balance heavy industrial output with environmental compliance.

Photo: scmp.com

For CATL, Jianxiawo is much more than a regional extraction site. It represents a cornerstone of the company’s aggressive vertical integration strategy. Securing domestic upstream lithium supplies helps the battery giant insulate itself against severe price volatility and intense geopolitical competition for critical minerals.

China currently controls roughly two-thirds of global lithium refining capacity. Domestic projects like Jianxiawo reduce the nation’s reliance on raw material imports from traditional mining powerhouses such as Australia, Chile, and Argentina.

What Lies Ahead for Global Supply Chains

As electric vehicle adoption expands globally, manufacturing networks rely heavily on steady mineral flows. CATL supplies battery cells to major global automakers, including Tesla and BMW, alongside a roster of domestic Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers.

Photo: briefasia.com

CATL has not publicly disclosed a concrete timeline for finishing the new environmental assessment or securing final provincial sign-off.

How do you see supply chains holding up under mounting environmental oversight? Let us know your thoughts below.