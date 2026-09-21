Real Madrid Slams Refereeing in 2-1 Loss to Atlético de Madrid in Madrid Derby

Institutional Escalation and the Metropolitano Fallout

Rather than accepting the narrow defeat quietly, the club leveraged its official digital channels to challenge the match’s structural integrity directly.

The flashpoint of the institutional backlash centers on missed disciplinary actions during the first half. According to the club’s published match report, referee Ortiz Arias failed to issue red cards to multiple Atlético players. The visitors argued that Cuti Romero and Kang-in Lee should have been sent off well before the second-half goals decided the contest.

Dissecting the VAR Interventions and Missed Red Cards

The officiating controversy ignited around the 35th minute. Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham reached a contested ball ahead of Atlético defender Cuti Romero, resulting in the defender planting his studs directly into the left knee of the Madrid player. Ortiz Arias initially reached for a booking against the visitor, but VAR official Trujillo Suárez intervened, summoning the referee to the pitchside monitor.

Following the review, Ortiz Arias rescinded the card initially aimed at Bellingham and issued a yellow card to Romero instead. Real Madrid’s post argued that the studs-up challenge warranted a straight red card. Just nine minutes later, controversy struck again when Kang-in Lee lunged into a challenge on Federico Valverde, striking his left ankle with his studs. Ortiz Arias stood close to the play but opted against issuing a red or yellow card, and VAR remained silent on the incident.

The match turned decisively after the halftime break. Dean Huijsen, the Real Madrid centre-back, received a straight red card for a last-man challenge early in the second half. Following another VAR intervention, however, the referee trotted back to the monitor to overturn the initial red card decision, though the broader narrative of grievance had already taken root across Spanish football media outlets.

Cross-Outlet Framing and the Reaction Matrix

Coverage of the fallout highlights a sharp divide in institutional posture. Meanwhile, individuals within the Real Madrid camp firmly backed the club’s aggressive public stance.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

By bypassing traditional post-match diplomacy and embedding an explicit complaint into the club’s formal match report, Real Madrid established a clear precedent of frustration regarding officiating standards on high-profile stages.

The 30-Second Verdict

The Match: Atlético de Madrid defeated Real Madrid 2-1 at the Metropolitano.

Atlético de Madrid defeated Real Madrid 2-1 at the Metropolitano. The Grievance: Real Madrid published an official statement attacking referee Ortiz Arias and VAR official Trujillo Suárez.

Real Madrid published an official statement attacking referee Ortiz Arias and VAR official Trujillo Suárez. The Incidents: Unpunished or leniently judged challenges involving Cuti Romero and Kang-in Lee during the first half.

Unpunished or leniently judged challenges involving Cuti Romero and Kang-in Lee during the first half. The Table Impact: Atlético jumped Real Madrid to secure the 2nd spot in the La Liga standings.

As the dust settles on the Metropolitano clash, the tension between elite clubs and refereeing bodies continues to scale.