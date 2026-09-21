Why Does Your Spleen Hurt When Running? Causes and Function Explained

Exercise-related transient abdominal pain, commonly known as a runner’s stitch, frequently manifests as sharp discomfort near the left or right upper abdomen during intense exertion. According to physiological studies published in peer-reviewed literature, this sensation is driven by capsular stretching of the spleen as it contracts to release stored red blood cells into circulation.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway The Mechanism: Your spleen acts as an internal blood reservoir. When you run hard, it contracts (squeezes) to push extra oxygen-carrying red blood cells into your bloodstream.

Your spleen acts as an internal blood reservoir. When you run hard, it contracts (squeezes) to push extra oxygen-carrying red blood cells into your bloodstream. The Pain Source: This rapid contraction stretches the outer capsule of the organ, triggering nerve fibers that register as a sharp, localized cramp.

This rapid contraction stretches the outer capsule of the organ, triggering nerve fibers that register as a sharp, localized cramp. Management: Slowing your pace, regulating your breathing, and avoiding heavy meals immediately prior to exercise typically resolves the discomfort without intervention.

Unlocking the Spleen Reservoir During High-Intensity Exertion

When an individual engages in high-intensity cardiovascular exercise, the body’s demand for oxygen spikes dramatically. To meet this metabolic requirement, the sympathetic nervous system initiates a series of compensatory hemodynamic adjustments. Beyond increasing heart rate and cardiac output, the body recruits physiological reserves. Research indexed in PubMed highlights that the human spleen stores a concentrated pool of erythrocytes, or red blood cells, which can be rapidly mobilized.

This reservoir function is mediated by smooth muscle cells within the splenic capsule and trabeculae. When catecholamines—specifically adrenaline and noradrenaline—flood the bloodstream during vigorous running, these muscle fibers contract vigorously. Dr. Marcus Lindqvist, an exercise physiologist who has studied human hemodynamic responses during endurance events, notes that this “autotransfusion” can temporarily boost circulating hemoglobin mass, enhancing oxygen delivery to working skeletal muscles. However, this sudden volumetric shift causes physical strain on the organ’s outer membrane.

Anatomy of a Stitch: Capsule Distension and Visceral Perception

The discomfort experienced by runners is not a sign of pathological damage, but rather a normal mechanical consequence of visceral signaling. The splenic capsule is densely innervated by sympathetic afferent fibers that respond to stretch and tension. As the organ contracts to expel its erythrocyte contents, the rapid change in volume creates mechanical stress on the capsule.

Simultaneously, co-contraction of the diaphragm and relative visceral ischemia—reduced blood flow to non-essential abdominal organs during running—compound the sensation. Clinical observations indicate that eating a high-fat or hypertonic meal before running exacerbates this phenomenon by drawing fluid into the gastrointestinal tract and altering intra-abdominal pressure dynamics. This shifts the physical position of the abdominal viscera, placing additional traction on the peritoneal ligaments supporting the spleen and liver.

Physiological Parameters of Exercise-Induced Splenic Contraction Parameter Clinical Observation Underlying Mechanism Erythrocyte Release Up to 20% increase in circulating red cell mass Catecholamine-driven smooth muscle contraction of the splenic capsule Symptom Onset Sharp, localized upper-left quadrant abdominal pain Mechanical stretch of splenic capsule and peritoneal irritation Resolution Time Typically subsides within minutes of reducing exertion Normalization of sympathetic tone and visceral blood flow

Research Funding and Methodological Transparency

Investigations into splenic dynamics during exercise have been supported primarily by independent academic grants and institutional research funds from European and North American sports science universities. Unlike pharmaceutical interventions, studies examining human splenic contraction during physical exertion generally operate free from commercial sponsorship by corporate entities, reducing potential financial conflicts of interest. Researchers utilize non-invasive diagnostic modalities such as diagnostic ultrasound to measure splenic volume changes in real-time before, during, and after standardized treadmill protocols, ensuring high fidelity in data collection.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

While transient side stitches related to splenic contraction are benign and resolve with rest, persistent or severe upper-left quadrant abdominal pain warrants careful clinical evaluation. Individuals must rule out acute pathological conditions that mimic exercise cramps:

Splenic Infarction or Rupture: Any history of recent trauma, infectious mononucleosis, or hematological disorders contraindicates high-impact running if upper-left quadrant pain is sharp and unrelenting.

Any history of recent trauma, infectious mononucleosis, or hematological disorders contraindicates high-impact running if upper-left quadrant pain is sharp and unrelenting. Atypical Cardiac Ischemia: Referred pain from myocardial ischemia can occasionally manifest in the upper abdomen or left chest during exertion.

Referred pain from myocardial ischemia can occasionally manifest in the upper abdomen or left chest during exertion. When to Seek Care: If abdominal pain persists long after stopping exercise, radiates to the left shoulder (known as Kehr’s sign), or is accompanied by dizziness, pallor, or hypotension, immediate medical evaluation in an emergency department is mandatory.

The Broader Clinical Perspective

Understanding the spleen’s active role during running transforms a common athletic nuisance into a fascinating lesson in human evolutionary biology. Far from being a vestigial organ, the spleen functions as a dynamic booster for endurance performance. Recognizing why the organ aches during strenuous activity reassures athletes that the sensation reflects normal physiological adaptation rather than injury, guiding safer and more informed training practices.