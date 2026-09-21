Mercury Shrinking: New Study Reveals Greater Planetary Contraction

The planet continues to lose internal heat, driving global tectonic compression that creates massive surface scarps and wrinkles resembling an aged apple.

Thermal Contraction and Global Tectonic Stress

Planetary cooling drives the ongoing volumetric reduction of the innermost terrestrial planet. As Mercury’s interior loses thermal energy, its core and mantle contract. The rigid silicate lithosphere resists this inward pull, buckling under immense mechanical stress to form steep tectonic faults known as lobate scarps.

Researchers at the German Aerospace Center (DLR) calculated that this total contraction has reduced the planet’s radius by roughly 23 kilometers. This revised figure exceeds previous scientific estimates by 10% to 30%, altering thermal evolution models for small rocky bodies in the inner solar system.

Overcoming Impact Crater Obscurity

Quantifying Mercury’s global shrinkage has historically challenged planetary geologists. Centuries of impact cratering generated thick ejecta blankets that bury critical tectonic features across vast portions of the surface.

To bypass this observational bottleneck, the DLR research team analyzed legacy surface maps, focusing specifically on heavily cratered terrains. They discovered that older, crater-dense regions preserve fewer surface signatures of tectonic strain, allowing for a more accurate calculation of cumulative volumetric loss over geologic time scales.

Planetary scientist Gako Nishiyama noted that these empirical findings provide structural baselines for modeling Mercury’s metallic core composition, thermal capacity, and initial internal temperatures at the time of accretion.

Upcoming Interplanetary Validation

Direct observational data is set to expand significantly with the arrival of the BepiColombo spacecraft. Developed jointly by the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and launched in 2018, the mission is scheduled to enter Mercury’s orbit this coming November.

BepiColombo will operate as the second spacecraft to achieve orbital insertion around the planet. High-resolution instrumentation aboard the dual-module spacecraft will map unmapped tectonic structures, cross-referencing DLR’s 23-kilometer contraction benchmark against localized surface data.