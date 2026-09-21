Modern humans are the evolutionary product of different ancestral populations

Newly published research shows modern humans share a history of interbreeding with regionally dispersed ancestral populations, challenging the traditional single-branch evolutionary tree. Ancient DNA analysis reveals gene flow from groups like Neanderthals and Denisovans, redefining hominins as members of a single species capable of producing viable offspring.

Revising the Tree of Life with Ancient DNA

For decades, standard anthropological models pictured human evolution as a tree with a single trunk originating in Africa and numerous dead-end branches. That paradigm relied on the classical biological definition of a species, which holds that genetically isolated groups cannot mate and produce fertile offspring. But accumulating data, including a growing volume of ancient DNA, is upending that framework.

These groups—including anatomically modern humans from Africa, Neanderthals in Europe and west Asia, and Denisovans in east Asia—were once classified as distinct species based strictly on the physical characteristics of fragmentary fossilized bones. The new genetic markers surviving in modern genomes tell a different story. They indicate that despite physical differences, these regionally diverse groups remained members of a single species.

The Neanderthal Legacy in the Modern Genome

The physical footprint of these ancient interactions is especially clear regarding Neanderthals. First discovered in 1856 near Düsseldorf, Germany, Homo neanderthalis appeared in Europe roughly 250,000 years ago, spreading into the Near East and Central Asia before disappearing from the fossil record about 28,000 years ago due to competition from modern humans.

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Genomic sequencing has provided precise details about these extinct humans. In 2010, scientists sequenced an entire Neanderthal genome, a milestone improved upon in 2013 when researchers obtained a more refined sequence from a 50,000-year-old Neanderthal toe bone found in a Siberian cave. Analyzing that bone revealed high levels of inbreeding between closely related parents, pointing to reduced genetic variation that likely drove the species toward eventual extinction.

While most evidence supports the out-of-Africa model—noting that modern human genomes more closely resemble each other than any resemble Neanderthals—sequencing reveals clear signs of contact. Genetic similarities appear in people of European and Asian origin but are absent in populations of African descent. Research indicates this interbreeding occurred between 37,000 and 85,000 years ago, leaving non-African populations with up to roughly 2% Neanderthal-derived DNA.

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Uncovering the Denisovan Lineage

Alongside Neanderthals, a second extinct human-like lineage entered the scientific record through genetic detective work. While investigating a Siberian cave, scientists identified a tiny finger bone from 2008 excavations at Denisova Cave in southern Siberia, Russia. DNA analysis revealed material distinct from both Neanderthals and Homo sapiens, giving rise to the classification known as Denisovans.

Photo: WSWS

Subsequent discoveries continue to expand our understanding of this elusive group. As reported in recent scientific literature, fresh data from an abandoned quarry in southwestern China—highlighted in a September 9, 2026 report by Dyani Lewis published in the journal Nature—demonstrates that Denisovans were accomplished hunters possessing a rich trove of tools and fossils.

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Weighing the Models of Human Origins

The debate between the strict out-of-Africa model and multi-regional theories centers on how early humans interacted across geographic boundaries. While the out-of-Africa framework emphasizes a single origin point followed by expansion and limited interbreeding, multi-regional perspectives point to continuous gene flow across dispersed populations.

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Paleontologists face severe limitations when trying to settle these debates through bones alone. Fossilized remains represent only a tiny fraction of past populations, and bones can be highly sexually dimorphic, making it difficult to gauge the natural range of physical variation within a species. The introduction of ancient DNA tools bridges that gap, transforming fragmentary teeth and finger bones into clear genetic maps of our ancestral past.