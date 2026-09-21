Kylian Mbappé Leaves Nike to Sign with Swiss Brand On

French football captain Kylian Mbappé has officially ended his nearly 20-year partnership with Nike to sign a lucrative boot and equity deal with Swiss athletic brand On. Announced on September 18, the move marks a seismic shift in the football footwear market, positioning the challenger brand to launch its first dedicated football boots next year.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Footwear Market Disruption: With Nike and Adidas controlling over 40% of the market share each according to data from retailer Fútbol Emotion, On’s aggressive entry—bolstered by Mbappé and legendary French player Thierry Henry—threatens the established duopoly.

With Nike and Adidas controlling over 40% of the market share each according to data from retailer Fútbol Emotion, On’s aggressive entry—bolstered by Mbappé and legendary French player Thierry Henry—threatens the established duopoly. Equity and Product Integration: Mbappé is not just a standard ambassador; he joins Roger Federer as a shareholder and will actively collaborate on product design and testing, directly shaping On’s upcoming technical releases.

Mbappé is not just a standard ambassador; he joins Roger Federer as a shareholder and will actively collaborate on product design and testing, directly shaping On’s upcoming technical releases. Sponsorship Realignments: Following Lamine Yamal’s defection to Adidas two years prior, losing Mbappé represents a critical portfolio blow for Nike’s flagship Mercurial franchise and overall global marketing strategy.

A Childhood Dream Meets Swiss Innovation

For two decades, Kylian Mbappé and Nike were practically synonymous. His journey with the American sportswear giant began when he was just nine years old, eventually evolving into his role as the face of the Mercurial silo and a central pillar of global World Cup advertising campaigns. But the tape tells a different story of a changing commercial landscape.

Announcing the transition on September 18, the France captain published a post titled “Dream On, Football.” Reflecting on his roots, Mbappé emphasized the unadulterated joy of the sport before it became a multi-million-dollar industry.

Inside On’s High-Stakes Football Strategy

Securing one of the world’s elite talents is a monumental coup for Zurich-based On, a brand historically rooted in running and tennis. The company has assembled a football operation designed to compete with industry titans from day one.

As detailed by On’s corporate announcements, the brand has appointed French icon Thierry Henry as its football director to steer strategy, product development, and elite player relations. Swiss international Sydney Schertenleib has also joined the venture. Furthermore, On plans to integrate its proprietary LightSpray technology into the football sector, aiming to deliver unprecedented lightweight construction and a cleaner, more direct touch on the ball.

Metric / Detail Nike Partnership On Partnership Duration ~20 Years (Since age 9) Began September 2026 Key Boot Silo Mercurial Series Lightspray Prototype & 2027 Line Key Leadership Nike Football Thierry Henry (Football Director) Equity Stake Standard Endorsement Shareholder Status

The Commercial Aftershocks for Nike

Here is what the analytics missed regarding brand attrition in modern soccer. The brand acknowledged the departure by stating, “Over nearly two decades, we’ve shared moments that shaped the game and he has been an important part of Nike Football.”

Historically, challenger brands such as Under Armour, New Balance, and Skechers—whose boots are notably worn by England captain Harry Kane—have found it remarkably difficult to capture meaningful retail market share against Nike and Adidas. However, by combining an elite equity partner in Mbappé with high-tech manufacturing and seasoned football executives, On is attempting a blueprint that transcends traditional endorsement models.

The Road Ahead for Brand and Player

With On’s mass-market football boots scheduled to drop next year ahead of a broader expansion into training kits and apparel, the pressure shifts to product execution. Mbappé’s active involvement in the design lab ensures that performance metrics—such as energy return, traction patterns, and upper flexibility—will meet the rigorous demands of elite-level competition.

Photo: theguardian.com

As the football calendar presses forward, the focus turns to how On’s prototypes perform on the pitch under high-intensity match conditions.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.