Latvian National Theatre’s New Season Launches Eglīšs’ ‘Līgavu Mednieki

As the Latvian National Theatre kicks off its autumn season with Anšlavs Eglītis’s classic debut novel Līgavu mednieki (The Bride Hunters), directed and dramatized by Klāvs Mellis, audiences are finding a production that leans heavily into theatrical irony rather than warm-hearted salon comedy. Running through October 22, 2026, this high-profile staging explores the calculating world of young men hunting for wealthy wives, though initial audience reception has skewed cool as the creative team grapples with shifting tones and complex socio-economic commentary.

The Bottom Line The Production: Anšlavs Eglītis’s 1939 novel has been adapted for the stage by Klāvs Mellis at the Latvian National Theatre, playing from September 17 to October 22, 2026.

Anšlavs Eglītis’s 1939 novel has been adapted for the stage by Klāvs Mellis at the Latvian National Theatre, playing from September 17 to October 22, 2026. The Performances: Standout turns from actors like Rūdolfs Sprukulis provide emotional grounding amidst a visually striking, rotating scenography by Kristaps Kramiņš.

Decoding the “Smart Entertainment” Strategy

The strategic decision by the Latvian National Theatre to open the season with Eglītis’s work makes plenty of cultural sense. Originally serialized in 1939 in the magazine Atpūta, the novel has enjoyed enduring popularity across multiple editions, most recently hitting bookstore shelves with the theatre’s promotional poster plastered across its cover by publisher Jumava, alongside Zvaigznes ABC’s existing print run. But calling this a straightforward crowd-pleaser misses the mark. Here is the kicker: despite the marketing push highlighting art nouveau decorative flourishes, the characters themselves openly critique the tacky facade of the wealthy Surģeniekss residence.

This is not your standard salon comedy. The frantic efforts of three young men trying to claw their way up the social ladder via strategic marriages rarely elicit genuine belly laughs from the auditorium. Instead, a palpable reserve settled over the opening-night crowd on September 10, echoing Silvija Radzobe’s famous critical warning: “Don’t attend opening nights!” Act one hummed with a nervous, hyper-energetic precision that prioritized rapid pacing over genuine character connection, leaving the Surģeniekss party scenes feeling less like carefree high society and more like a gathering of high-strung neurotics.

Trimming the Fat from a Literary Classic

Adapting a sprawling 1930s social satire for the modern stage is no small feat. Playwright Klāvs Mellis has neatly streamlined the narrative, bypassing tedious epistolary detours—such as Epalts’s drawn-out courtship of Nikolīne—and trimming secondary subplots like the secret order organized by the younger Surģeniekss sibling, Imalīns. Mellis also took creative liberties with character monikers, updating nicknames from Ķebelkājas to Ķebļakāju and transforming Count Deguns de Knibēns into Count Puņķis. But the math of theatrical adaptation always demands sacrifices. Characters like Kurt Sprukulis (Vanckar) are reduced to episodic narrative tools, serving chiefly as the traitorous catalysts who expose the Surģeniekss family’s financial ruin to Consul Major.

While written over a decade apart, both works dissect the messy mechanics of failed entrepreneurship and feature financial scapegoats arbitrarily named Cēzars. It is a neat literary coincidence that underscores the universal absurdity of interwar capitalist ambition.

Production Overview: Līgavu mednieki at the Latvian National Theatre Creative Role Contributor Original Author Anšlavs Eglītis Stage Adaptation & Text Klāvs Mellis Scenography Kristaps Kramiņš Costume Design Berta Vilipsone-Ieleja Choreography Sintija Skrabe Run Dates September 17 – October 22, 2026

Navigating the Grotesque and the Human

Directorial choices on stage walk a tightrope between stylized grotesque and grounded human emotion. Scenographer Kristaps Kramiņš utilizes a rotating stage mechanism to cycle through the Surģeniekss household interiors, cleverly transforming a telephone booth into a makeshift library. In the production’s most striking visual metaphor, Epalts and Ķurzēns make their grand entrance by emerging directly from a sewer hatch, gripping a portrait of author Anšlavs Eglītis. As the staging progresses, that same architectural hatch serves as a binary symbol of social mobility—the literal elevation from poverty, with the constant threat of dropping right back down.

Performances across the ensemble vary widely in tone. Raimonds Celms plays Visvaldis with a stark refusal to bend to stylized farce, while Elza Rūta Jordāne tackles Nikolīne as a femme fatale caught in the crosshairs of competing suitors. Yet the emotional heartbeat of the production ultimately emerges through Rūdolfs Sprukulis as Mārtiņš Ķurzēns. Eschewing a mere caricature of a clumsy provincial with a regional accent, Sprukulis infuses the role with genuine warmth. When his character discovers that his strategically wooed wife is expecting, the actor softens his delivery, turning sharp calculations into a surprisingly tender human moment.

The Cultural Aftertaste

By the time the production winds down—featuring a striking final image of Epalts departing Latvia in a symbolic rowing skiff fashioned from the grand estate—the initial chill in the auditorium largely thaws. While the stylistic choices may not click uniformly across the board, the production forces a hard look at the transactional nature of romance and status. As ticket sales continue through the Biļešu paradīze network, the real question is whether audiences will warm up to this cynical, stylish slice of theatrical satire as the run matures.

Photo: europesays.com

What are your thoughts on modernizing interwar Latvian literature for today’s stage? Drop a comment below and let us know how you think classic adaptations should balance historical fidelity with contemporary grit.