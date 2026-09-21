Messi Scores as Inter Miami Held to 2-2 Draw by San Diego

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami faced a major setback in their Major League Soccer campaign on Sunday, settling for a 2-2 draw against San Diego at Nu Stadium in Florida. The reigning champions saw their aspirations of overtaking Nashville at the summit of the Eastern Conference take a significant hit, leaving them 11 points adrift of the league leaders with just eight regular-season fixtures remaining.

Sunday’s encounter delivered high drama from the opening whistle as San Diego stunned the home crowd. Danish forward Anders Dreyer broke the deadlock just 12 minutes into the match, latching onto a precise through ball from compatriot Jeppe Tverskov before executing a delicate chip over Inter Miami goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair.

Despite conceding early, Miami dominated possession and territorial advantage for long stretches of the first half. Their sustained pressure yielded an equalizer in the 24th minute when Messi delivered a trademark piece of brilliance.

Missed Opportunities and Second-Half Battles

Following the equalizer, Miami laid siege to the San Diego goal, creating a flurry of scoring opportunities. Messi, fellow star Luis Suárez, and midfielder Rodrigo De Paul all squandered promising chances to put the hosts ahead, allowing a resilient San Diego side to survive the onslaught and reach halftime level.

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The breakthrough for Miami finally arrived in the 74th minute. De Paul engineered a clever pass on the edge of the box to find Suárez, and the 39-year-old Uruguayan veteran lashed home a decisive finish to make it 2-1, swinging the momentum firmly in favor of the champions.

Late Drama Secures a Share of the Spoils

With Inter Miami protecting their narrow lead into the final ten minutes, San Diego mounted a dramatic response that mirrored their opening strike. Tverskov once again unlocked the Miami defense with a pinpoint ball over the top, allowing Dreyer to finish coolly and level the score at 2-2.

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The frantic pace continued deep into stoppage time, with San Diego nearly snatching an improbable victory on the counter-attack. However, goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair produced a vital block to deny Kieran Sargeant, ensuring the points were shared on the night.

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