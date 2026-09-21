Trump Bans CNN, MS NOW, and Politico Journalists From White House

Reporters from three major news organizations—CNN, MS NOW, and Politico—were denied entry to the White House on Saturday, a day after President Donald Trump announced he was barring them due to coverage he characterized as “fake news.” The restrictions mark a significant escalation in ongoing efforts by the administration to limit press access for outlets it views as unfavorable.

When arriving for their scheduled weekend assignments, White House correspondents Betsy Klein of CNN and Akayla Gardner of MS NOW discovered their press badges had been deactivated. Both journalists broadcast live reports detailing how they were turned away at the security checkpoints. Shortly afterward, Politico reported that its White House correspondent, Cheyenne Haslett, was also denied entry and had her badge confiscated, according to coverage of the incident.

The sudden access restrictions follow a social media post published Friday by President Trump, in which he wrote that effective immediately, “I am banning” CNN, MS NOW, and Politico “from the White House as a result of their c…”

Escalation of Press Restrictions and Immediate Fallout

The weekend lockout drew swift condemnation from media advocates and representatives of the affected networks. Jacqui Heinrich, president of the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA), urged the administration to restore access immediately. “The implications extend beyond these organizations: a standard used to exclude one news outlet because of its coverage could be applied to any outlet in the future,” Heinrich stated, emphasizing that the public relies on an independent press to scrutinize elected officials regardless of official favor.

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Network correspondents routinely cover the White House on weekends when the administration is active in Washington. President Trump was spending the weekend at Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland, at the time of the incident. Describing her experience at the gates, MS NOW’s Gardner noted that while she successfully passed through initial checkpoints, security officers stopped her at the badge-scanning station, informed her that her credential had been disabled, and asked her to surrender it, adding that the directive “was above him.” While an MS NOW producer managed to enter, a network photographer’s badge was also deactivated.

Similarly, CNN’s Klein reported that her senior White House reporter badge was deactivated and confiscated before being returned in its clear plastic case, with security directing her inquiries to the White House press office.

Legal Pushback and First Amendment Concerns

All three news organizations signaled that they are weighing legal options in response to the ban. Politico Editor-in-Chief Jonathan Greenberger stated in a newsroom message, “We will vigorously defend our First Amendment rights.” CNN released a statement asserting the network “will not be deflected from our duty to hold the government and other public bodies to account,” while MS NOW affirmed it “intends to take any and all steps necessary to defend our First Amendment rights and the essential role of independent journalism in our democracy.”

Photo: abcnews.com

Trump Bans CNN, MS NOW, Politico Reporters From White House

Legal scholars and media analysts underscored the broader constitutional implications of the administration’s actions. Amy Kristin Sanders, a professor of media law at Penn State University, remarked that the second Trump administration’s efforts to restrict press freedom exceed those of modern predecessors, creating a chilling effect on expression globally. CNN media analyst Brian Stelter similarly characterized the lockout as “a direct threat to press freedom in the United States” and “a free speech test in America.”

As legal teams evaluate potential challenges and press advocacy groups push for reinstatement, the standoff sets up a high-stakes constitutional battle over executive authority and press access at the White House. Observers will be watching closely to see how the affected networks file their anticipated legal challenges and whether the administration responds to calls from press associations to reverse the ban.