The newly established Kyiv Gaels Gaelic Athletic Association club made its debut at the Central East GAA Regional Finals in Verona, Italy, during the Tocatì festival. Founded in 2024 by Dublin native Alex Brock, the club provides a community hub for local Irish workers and creates a future home base for Ukrainians playing Gaelic games abroad.

From Kyiv’s Monday Night Grounds to the Verona Regional Finals

Earlier this week, members of the Kyiv Gaels travelled to Italy to represent the Ukrainian capital in its first-ever European competition. The tournament took place as part of the annual Tocatì festival in Verona, where Ireland served as the guest of honour, according to reporting from RTÉ and Axadle newsroom.

For a club founded just two years ago, reaching a European regional final marks a significant milestone. Yet, the journey to Verona highlights the stark contrast between international sportsmanship and the grim reality of daily life back in Ukraine. Here is why that matters: the club’s existence is deeply intertwined with the shifting dynamics of a city under strain.

Navigating Air-Raid Alarms and Air Defense Gaps

Security conditions in Kyiv have grown increasingly precarious, directly impacting the routine operations of the club. Alex Brock, the humanitarian worker who founded the team, noted that the capital is experiencing its most intense phase of attacks since the conflict began.

“There is a lack of air defences which means a lot more of the attacks are landing in Kyiv and there is a lot more destruction.”

Training sessions require constant vigilance. Kyiv Gaels traditionally holds practice every Monday night, but team members must now verify alarm statuses and locate nearby shelters before taking the field. While night-time missile warnings were once the predictable norm, alarms now sound nearly 24/7, introducing a relentless layer of anxiety for residents and humanitarian workers alike.

Because of this heightened risk, many club members have received official notices requiring relocation to western Ukraine for safety. Despite these disruptions, the club’s leadership remains determined to maintain continuity.

Building a Transnational Bridge for the Future

Beyond serving as a gathering point for expatriates, Kyiv Gaels was built with a long-term vision. Thousands of displaced Ukrainians have taken up hurling, camogie, and Gaelic football through local schools and sports clubs across Ireland since the conflict escalated.

The club aims to preserve those connections, ensuring that returning refugees have an established athletic community waiting for them when peace returns. “We wanted to create a space for them when the war is over and they return home, we will welcome them back and they will have a place to continue to play our games,” Brock stated.

Kyiv Gaels Club Overview and Milestone Data Metric / Detail Fact / Status Year Founded 2024 Founder Alex Brock (Dublin native and humanitarian worker) First European Tournament Central East GAA Regional Finals (Verona, Italy) Festival Context Tocatì festival (Ireland as guest of honour) Primary Mission Community hub for Irish in Kyiv and future home for Ukrainian GAA players

The Broader Geopolitical and Cultural Ripple Effect

Soft diplomacy often operates through unexpected channels, and international sports associations provide unique platforms for cultural resilience.