Aussie Rules Fans Erupt in Anger: AFL Coach Slams Umpire Abuse and Safety Concerns After Preliminary Final Loss

Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell revealed the Melbourne Cricket Ground was briefly unsafe following his side’s preliminary final loss to the Brisbane Lions on September 21, 2026, after unruly fans hurled bottles, cans, and debris at departing umpires, while players James Sicily and Tom Barrass faced heavy fines for umpire abuse.

Sam Mitchell’s Damning Assessment of MCG Safety

The euphoria of a classic September preliminary final gave way to ugly scenes on Saturday night at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Following a tense nine-point victory by the Brisbane Lions, a volatile pocket of Hawthorn supporters directed their fury at the officiating panel. According to the Herald Sun and The Age, dozens of fans pelted cans and bottles at the umpires as they exited the field.

Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell didn’t mince words when addressing the fallout on SEN radio. He declared that the historic venue had briefly become unsafe. The veteran coach pointed out the stark contrast between the family-friendly atmosphere traditionally celebrated in Australian rules football and the aggressive behavior witnessed as emotions boiled over.

“I think one of the great things, I’m on record about this regularly, saying how good is Aussie rules footy, that you can just take anyone, you can sit anywhere, you can feel safe all the time,” Mitchell told SEN, as reported by The Age. “And, I think we lost that for a moment after the game, and you know, I don’t think that’s ever what anyone wants.”