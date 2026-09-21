Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2026) Review: Premium Gaming Laptop with a Steep Price

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2026) is a thin, high-end 16-inch gaming laptop featuring Intel’s Panther Lake processor, a brighter 240 Hz OLED display, and an upgraded Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 GPU running at 135W. However, reviewers highlight that its soaring price tag, starting around $4,400 to $4,800, creates a major hurdle for buyers.

Under the Hood: Intel Panther Lake and RTX 5080 Tweaks

Asus has kept the same slim chassis design for the 2026 iteration of the ROG Zephyrus G16, retaining its high-end build quality, responsive input peripherals, and strong audio system. The engineering shifts happen internally. According to hardware testing, the machine integrates Intel’s new Panther Lake processor. While raw computing performance only sees a marginal bump generation-over-generation, the architectural efficiency yields a dramatic improvement in daily battery life.

Cooling adjustments also let the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 push a 135-watt TGP, up from the previous 120-watt limit. That thermal headroom translates to a minor performance edge in graphics-heavy workloads, though the improved cooling footprint introduces a slightly louder acoustic profile under full load. Meanwhile, the display gets a notable brightness boost on its 240 Hz OLED panel, making HDR content pop significantly better than last year’s model.

The Memory Constraint and Market Context

Component selection remains a critical point of friction for prospective buyers. The LPDDR5X memory is completely soldered onto the motherboard with no expansion slots available. Anyone eyeing the machine must choose carefully between 32 GB and 64 GB configurations right at checkout, as post-purchase upgrades are physically impossible.

Photo: pcgamer.com

Industry pricing has also taken a severe toll on the hardware landscape. Reviewers note that the ongoing global memory crisis has inflated retail pricing across the board. The tested 64 GB RTX 5080 model lists for roughly $4,800, while a slightly leaner 32 GB configuration starts around $4,400 at retailers like Best Buy. PC Gamer points out that these figures place the G16 in an awkward competitive bracket, especially when rival systems like the Razer Blade 16 (2026) in an equivalent RTX 5080 trim land hundreds of dollars cheaper.

Hardware specifications highlight the generational shift:

Feature Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2026) Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2025) CPU Intel Core Ultra 9 386H (Panther Lake) Intel Core Ultra 9 285H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 (135W Max TGP) Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 (120W Max TGP) Memory 64 GB LPDDR5X-8533 (Soldered) 32 GB LPDDR5X-7467 (Soldered) Display 16-inch 2560 x 1600 OLED, 240 Hz 16-inch 2560 x 1600 OLED, 240 Hz Price ~$4,800 (64 GB) $3,600 (64 GB launch spec)

Weighing Portability Against the Cost

Reviewers agree that the G16 remains an exceptional machine for users who prioritize mobility. Weighing in at 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs) with a slim profile, it ranks among the most backpack-friendly 16-inch notebooks on the market. Paired with the stellar OLED panel and reliable road warrior battery life, it delivers a deeply satisfying portable gaming experience.

Photo: rog.asus.com

Yet, the financial reality dampens the excitement. When compared to the previous year’s pricing structure—where a 64 GB configuration debuted much lower—the 2026 valuation feels steep. Buyers must weigh whether the efficiency gains of Panther Lake and the brighter HDR canvas justify a nearly $5,000 investment, or if waiting for retail discounts is the smarter play.