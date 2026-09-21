US and China to Discuss AI Security at New York Meeting

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng are scheduled to meet at JPMorgan Chase headquarters in New York on September 20, 2026, to discuss economic issues, trade, and the formal inclusion of artificial intelligence security on the bilateral agenda.

High-level discussions between the United States and China have moved beyond broad planning phases into concrete scheduling. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng are set to meet at JPMorgan headquarters on September 20, 2026. The engagement is scheduled for 10:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time, which corresponds to the evening of the same day in Japan.

The meeting signals a potential diplomatic engagement amid ongoing tech sector tensions and competitive dynamics, particularly regarding national security implications tied to advanced technologies. Observers note that the talks could influence a range of bilateral issues, including the listing of Chinese companies on the U.S. military blacklist.

The most notable development in the upcoming New York discussions is the official inclusion of AI security on the meeting’s agenda. According to Reuters reporting cited in morning briefings, the talks will encompass artificial intelligence safety alongside broader trade and economic topics. Top Cybersecurity Stocks Jump as AI Threats Drive Investor Rotation

Analysts point out that modern U.S.-China technology competition extends far beyond software performance metrics. Because AI semiconductors, energy infrastructure, data centers, cloud platforms, rare earths, and critical minerals are deeply interconnected, the formal addition of AI security elevates the subject directly into national security policy rather than remaining strictly within commercial trade parameters.

Despite the high-profile agenda, no concrete export restrictions, trade treaties, or binding technology regulations have been finalized ahead of the meeting. New York UN Host Agreement Review Called Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Financial and prediction markets are closely tracking the Bessent-He meeting for indicators of a broader stabilization in economic relations. Prediction markets have already reflected shifting expectations regarding regulatory enforcement against major Chinese firms.

Market pricing on related prediction platforms indicates an increased probability that firms such as Alibaba could be removed from the Chinese Military Companies list. Specifically, the likelihood of Alibaba’s removal rose to 24.5% YES, climbing from 22% just one day prior. Participants are similarly watching for diplomatic signals that might influence future state visits between Washington and Beijing. Photo: note.com

The diplomatic talks unfold against a backdrop of heightened international cybersecurity scrutiny. Russian authorities announced that Moscow’s online voting infrastructure experienced strong cyberattacks during the parliamentary election period, while the Ministry of Digital Development confirmed temporary communications interference in the Russian Far East. Google Gemini AI Hacked Three Companies in Security Breach