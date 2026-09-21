Iván Fresneda replaces Pedro Porro in Spain squad

Tottenham defender Pedro Porro has withdrawn from Spain’s squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches after suffering a hamstring injury during a 3-2 defeat against Aston Villa, prompting a senior international call-up for Sporting Lisbon full-back Iván Fresneda.

The physical toll of an unrelenting match schedule caught up with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, September 19, when Pedro Porro limped out of action just 19 minutes into a 3-2 Premier League defeat against Aston Villa at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The right-back hit the turf during the opening exchanges, leaving head coach Roberto De Zerbi to turn once again to midfielder Archie Gray as a makeshift option at full-back as his side slid to another home defeat.

Hours after the final whistle, the Spanish Football Federation confirmed that the defender would play no part in October fixtures, missing a demanding slate of international fixtures in League A Group 3 of the tournament.

Roberto De Zerbi on Fixture Congestion and Porro’s Hamstring

Speaking to club media after the match, De Zerbi voiced frustration over the player’s workload following the World Cup, pointing to a recurring physical vulnerability that had previously sidelined the defender in January and February.

“Listen, Pedro, I said after the World Cup, I said the management of Pedro should be different, because after the World Cup, many games. I don’t know what the problem is. It’s a hamstring, I think. Hopefully, it’s not a big problem.” Jurgen Klopp names expansive Germany squads as he calls to reclaim the flag Roberto De Zerbi, Tottenham Hotspur Head Coach

The manager has previously described Porro as one of the three best right backs in the world, yet he has struggled to field him at peak fitness this season following summer exploits with the national team. With Djed Spence having departed for Inter Milan during the summer transfer window without a direct replacement arriving, Spurs face a thin defensive rotation.

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Luis de la Fuente did not leave the squad short-handed, moving swiftly to draft in reinforcements from the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

Photo: GOAL

De Zerbi Ignores Tottenham Players After Frustrating Loss to Aston Villa

“Spanish international Pedro Porro has been ruled out of the squad announced by Luis de la Fuente for the UEFA Nations League after suffering an injury in the match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Aston Villa FC on Saturday, September 19,” Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF)

To cover the vacancy, Spain called up Sporting Lisbon full-back Iván Fresneda, marking the 21-year-old’s first selection for the senior national team. Born in Madrid on 28 September 2004, Fresneda developed through the academies of Cuejorna, EFM Boadilla, Real Madrid, Leganés, and Real Valladolid before securing a 9 million euro move to Sporting Lisbon in the summer of 2023 after attracting strong interest from Barcelona.

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Implications for Tottenham’s Autumn Fixture List

The exact duration of Porro’s layoff depends entirely on the grade of the hamstring tear. A minor Grade 1 strain typically resolves within two weeks, which would allow the defender to return for Tottenham’s fixture against Manchester United on October 10 following the international break.

Photo: Sportsmole

However, a more severe Grade 2 injury could sideline him for six weeks, keeping him out of meetings with Manchester United, Coventry City, Chelsea, and Crystal Palace through October. While emergency alternatives like Tosin Adarabioyo and Jan Paul van Hecke exist within the club ranks, De Zerbi will rely heavily on Archie Gray to hold down the right-back position while Porro recuperates.