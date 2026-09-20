De Zerbi Ignores Tottenham Players After Frustrating Loss to Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi refused to speak to his players following a 3-2 home defeat to Aston Villa on September 19, 2026. The result leaves Spurs winless through their opening five Premier League fixtures with just two points, marking a dismal start that has intensified pressure on the squad during the international break.

Fantasy & Market Impact

A Dismal Afternoon at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The afternoon unraveled quickly for the North London club. Johan Manzambi opened the scoring for Aston Villa right before halftime, capitalizing immediately after Spurs defender Micky van de Ven left the pitch for facial injury treatment. Playing temporarily with 10 men, Tottenham’s defensive shape collapsed, allowing a breakthrough that set a grim tone for the remainder of the fixture.

Villa extended their lead in the second half through Nicolas Jackson, punishing another breakdown in Tottenham’s low-block execution. While late surges saw Conor Gallagher and Jan Paul van Hecke claw two goals back, the damage was already done. According to Ligaolahraga.com, the 3-2 defeat mirrors a historical vulnerability, noting that Aston Villa has now secured three victories at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium within a single year.

Tactical Mismanagement and the Silent Treatment

Roberto De Zerbi cut an isolated figure on the touchline, visibly distressed as his tactical blueprint faltered. The Italian manager admitted to instructing his front four to manage the tempo early in the second half, highlighting a glaring failure in game-state management.

Photo: ligaolahraga.com

Rather than holding an immediate post-mortem in the dressing room, De Zerbi walked away. But the Italian coach clarified that his silence wasn’t born out of a fractured relationship with the squad. Instead, with players departing for international duty and others remaining at the training ground, the tactical reset required individual accountability rather than a heated collective address.

Match Statistics and Historical Parallels

Metric Tottenham Hotspur Aston Villa Final Score 2 3 Premier League Points (2026/27) 2 N/A Goal Differential -6 N/A Scorers Conor Gallagher, Jan Paul van Hecke Johan Manzambi, Nicolas Jackson, Emi Buendia

The numbers paint an alarming picture for the club’s hierarchy. This start is the worst for Spurs in the Premier League after five matches, surpassing the record of the 2008/09 campaign, where Spurs also managed just two points from five matches but retained a superior goal differential of minus-three.

“Ketika kami harus bertahan, kami harus bertahan dengan kompak,” De Zerbi emphasized, demanding that senior players shoulder the burden. “Para pemimpin harus menjadi pemimpin dan memimpin tim.”

The Road Ahead Through the International Break

With domestic action paused, Tottenham faces a three-week hiatus to solve its defensive frailties before returning to action on October 10, 2026, against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Photo: bola.com

But time is a luxury in the Premier League.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.