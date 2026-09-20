Sources: Steelers eye Week 3 return for CB Joey Porter Jr

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for cornerback Joey Porter Jr. to potentially return for their Week 3 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, though a back injury and an ongoing contract dispute leave his status ambiguous as trade possibilities remain in play.

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves at the center of an escalating standoff with cornerback Joey Porter Jr. As the team prepares for a divisional showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium, the franchise is officially planning for Porter to make his season debut. The defender has missed the first two games of the campaign amid a complex mix of contract friction and physical setbacks.

Contract Standoff and Front Office Hardball

The root of the tension traces back to the offseason, when Porter sought a lucrative contract extension that ultimately did not materialize before the regular season kicked off. According to Steel Nation reporting, team rules prevent the front office from continuing contract negotiations during the season once the campaign is underway, barring unforeseen circumstances. While rumors circulated that Porter was aiming to become the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL, the player dismissed those claims directly. I don’t know where that came from.

General Manager Omar Khan has maintained a firm stance, and although the organization made an offer, sources indicated that both sides are not close at this point. With the negotiating window closed, speculation regarding a potential trade has grown. However, any formal trade push requires Porter to be deemed healthy and willing to honor his contractual obligations.

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Back Injury Complicates the Timeline

Adding to the uncertainty is a persistent back issue that first flared up during the opening mobility test on the very first day of training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. Porter spent the preseason on the physically unable to perform list and has struggled to string together full-speed practices.

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The friction between medical rehabilitation and contract leverage reached a flashpoint earlier in the week when the Steelers altered Porter’s injury designation. The team changed his status from a back ailment to not-injury related/conditioning —a move that could have laid the groundwork to hold the player in breach of contract. Porter briefly appeared in individual drills the following day before exiting practice, leading the organization to list him once again with a back injury and rule him out for the team’s matchup.

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Insider Reports and Differing Perspectives

National reporters have offered contrasting views on the internal dynamics in Pittsburgh. While the franchise publicly projects optimism about getting its top pass defender back on the field, insiders suggest the reality is far more complicated. ESPN’s Adam Schefter outlined the delicate balance between the team’s expectations and the player’s physical readiness.

Photo: steelersdepot.com

The Pittsburgh Steelers are planning for Joey Porter Jr., who has missed the first two games of the season, to potentially return for their Week 3 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, sources told ESPN. Adam Schefter, ESPN

At the same time, Schefter noted that Porter’s back has flared up when attempting to run at full speed, leaving his return dependent entirely on conditioning and pain management. Some observers within the organization believe the player is eager to face divisional targets like Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, but the underlying business impasse complicates any straightforward return to action.

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Parallel Precedents and Roster Options

The situation draws inevitable comparisons to past star holdouts across the league. In 2019, Jalen Ramsey traveled to see a back specialist amid an in-season trade saga before ultimately being cleared and traded to the Los Angeles Rams. Whether Porter’s camp follows a similar path remains one of the questions.

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For now, the Steelers hold the contractual leverage under the final year of Porter’s rookie deal, while the player’s agent, Andre Odom, navigates the delicate dynamics of the dispute. While Pittsburgh could theoretically place the cornerback on injured reserve to quiet external noise, the franchise continues to keep an active avenue open for his eventual reintegration.

As inactives are officially released ahead of kickoff, the immediate focus centers on Acrisure Stadium, but the larger question of whether Porter will ever sign a long-term extension in Pittsburgh remains entirely unresolved.