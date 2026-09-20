Carolina Women’s Tennis Opens ITA All-American Championships

Competing at Cary Tennis Park, the Tar Heels secured four vital singles victories across the pre-qualifying waves, setting up a busy Sunday slate for a roster chasing elite national ranking security.

Fantasy & Market Impact

NCAA Qualification Pathways: A deep run in Cary remains one of the primary avenues for securing an automatic berth in the upcoming individual national championships.

Navigating the Cary Openings: Singles Successes

Tournament play on the hard courts of Cary Tennis Park started with a sharp battle as Anna Frey delivered the opening win of the tournament for Carolina. Frey dismantled Princeton’s Madeleine Jessup in a hard-fought straight-set victory, 6-2, 7-5, showcasing tactical poise under pressure.

Capitalizing on that momentum, the afternoon session brought three additional singles wins for the Tar Heel camp. Aya Manning dug deep in a grueling opening set against Memphis representative Mailina Nedderhut before securing a 7-6 (7), 6-4 triumph. Theadora Rabman made quick work of Syracuse’s Monika Wojcik, dropping just a single game in a dominant 6-1, 6-0 performance. Rounding out the afternoon victors, Maddy Zampardo bested Notre Dame’s Gabriella Rawles 6-2, 6-4.

All four victorious Tar Heels advance directly to the round of 128, which kicks off at 9 a.m. Sunday morning. But the opening day was not without its hurdles for the broader Carolina contingent, as tough draws tested the squad’s lower-bracket depth.

Challenging Outings and Hard-Fourt Battles

The margins at the ITA All-American Championships are razor-thin, and the remaining Carolina singles and doubles pairings felt the sting of competitive collegiate tennis. Alana Boyce ran into a difficult matchup against Arkansas State’s Anna Grigoreva, falling 6-1, 6-4. Meanwhile, Ishika Ashar pushed LSU’s Dora Miskovic to three sets before dropping a 5-7, 6-3, 6-1 decision.

Photo: wearecollegetennis.com

Avery Nguyen experienced a similar three-set heartbreak against SMU’s Caroline McGinley, taking the opener 6-1 before dropping the next two frames 6-4, 6-4. In the doubles draw, the pairings also faced stiff resistance from elite competition across the conferences.

Day One Results Breakdown

Format Tar Heel Player(s) Opponent Match Score Singles Anna Frey (UNC) Madeleine Jessup (Princeton) 6-2, 7-5 Singles Thea Rabman (UNC) Monika Wojcik (Syracuse) 6-1, 6-0 Singles Maddy Zampardo (UNC) Gabriella Rawles (Notre Dame) 6-2, 6-4 Singles Aya Manning (UNC) Mailina Nedderhut (Memphis) 7-6 (7), 6-4 Doubles Ashar / Nguyen (UNC) Grigoras / Monfils (Penn State) 7-6 (4), 6-0 Doubles Rennard / Boyce (UNC) Graham / Miskovic (LSU) 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 (6)

The Road Ahead in Cary

With the 43rd annual tournament underway, the stakes extend far beyond early-season bragging rights. The Intercollegiate Tennis Association structured this week’s event to serve as a direct pipeline to the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships. Ten singles players will ultimately punch their tickets through Cary—eight main draw quarterfinalists alongside two feed-in consolation finalists.

Photo: europesays.com

In the doubles bracket, five coveted spots for the NCAA Championships are up for grabs, reserved for the four main draw semifinalists and the ultimate consolation champion. As Sunday’s round of 128 gets underway, Frey, Manning, Rabman, and Zampardo carry the immediate institutional hopes of keeping Carolina’s footprint alive deep into the tournament brackets.