Hideo Kojima Explains Sony’s Shocking Cancellation of Physint and Move to Xbox

According to interviews with IGN and statements on X, the sudden split threatened the financial stability of Kojima Productions before a new publishing agreement was secured.

The Sudden Zoom Call and the Threat to Kojima Productions

At the time, the studio was juggling two major titles: the horror project OD for Xbox and PHYSINT for PlayStation. During the meeting, representatives from PlayStation Studios informed him that they could no longer fund the development of PHYSINT.

Photo: in.ign.com

The shock was immediate. As Kojima detailed to IGN, his first concern wasn’t anger or sadness, but the sheer survival of his independent studio. Because Kojima Productions operates entirely on project-based contracts without corporate parent funding, a canceled agreement meant potential layoffs for the entire PHYSINT development team. It also endangered loans secured from banks, which had only begun lending to the studio after the commercial release of Death Stranding.

Navigating the Fallout and the Xbox Agreement

Determined to keep the project alive, Kojima Productions spent three months searching for a new partner. Negotiations across multiple fields culminated in a deal with Xbox, securing a new home for the espionage game.

Photo: vice.com

The swift pivot caught the gaming community off guard. While industry reports from outlets like Bloomberg and Mezha pointed to missed deadlines, budget concerns, and poor commercial reception of Death Stranding as catalysts for Sony’s decision, Kojima Productions maintained a more restrained stance. In a statement provided to IGN, the studio emphasized that it remains in a healthy, profitable state, that development on PHYSINT continues to move forward under Xbox, and that its relationship with PlayStation remains strong despite the cancellation.

Fan Reaction and Unresolved Questions

PlayStation users took to social media to voice their frustrations over the platform shift, questioning Sony’s strategic priorities as the console manufacturer parted ways with one of its most enduring creative partners. Despite the high-profile fallout, Kojima expressed enduring fondness for Sony, noting his three-decade working history with key figures at the company.

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Uncertainty remains regarding the project’s broader release footprint. While Microsoft has moved aggressively to secure major platform exclusivity, neither Kojima Productions nor Xbox has clarified whether PHYSINT will eventually see a release on PC or other competing hardware platforms.