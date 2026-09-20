Anthropic Weighs New AI Model to Rival OpenAI Ahead of Nasdaq IPO

Anthropic is actively evaluating the release of a new artificial intelligence model to counter the enterprise momentum of OpenAI’s GPT-6 Astra. According to reports from Reuters, the strategic pivot arrives just days after Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei published a 3,800-word essay urging the global tech community to slow down capability development to address emerging safety risks.

The Bottom Line Competitive Pressure: OpenAI ’s GPT-6 Astra has captured roughly 13% of enterprise AI spending tracked by Ramp, outpacing Anthropic’s Claude Fable at approximately 8%.

’s GPT-6 Astra has captured roughly 13% of enterprise AI spending tracked by Ramp, outpacing Anthropic’s Claude Fable at approximately 8%. Financial Trajectory: Anthropic reported an annualized revenue run rate topping $65 billion by the end of July, scaling up from $9 billion at the end of 2025, while targeting a Nasdaq IPO.

Anthropic reported an annualized revenue run rate topping $65 billion by the end of July, scaling up from $9 billion at the end of 2025, while targeting a Nasdaq IPO. Strategic Dilemma: Executives are weighing the necessity of deploying new models to protect market share against rising interest rates and investor demands for sustainable profitability this quarter.

Balancing Safety Rhetoric and Enterprise Market Share The timing of Anthropic’s internal debate exposes a stark tension between public safety advocacy and market competition. On September 12, Dario Amodei argued that the industry must decelerate capability scaling to mitigate the risks of autonomous agent proliferation. Yet, market realities demand swift counter-measures. Competitor OpenAI launched GPT-6 Astra on September 3, driving immediate commercial adoption across software engineering, cybersecurity, and professional work sectors. According to data from corporate expense platform Ramp, Astra quickly captured a larger share of enterprise spending than Anthropic’s flagship offerings. Furthermore, developer routing platform OpenRouter noted that user expenditures on OpenAI models surpassed Anthropic models for the first time in over two and a half years. These metrics forced Anthropic’s leadership to re-evaluate product pipelines ahead of a much-anticipated initial public offering on the Nasdaq exchange, as reported by Bloomberg.

Financial Metrics and IPO Valuation Realities Despite rising competitive pressures from OpenAI, Anthropic maintains substantial revenue velocity. The firm’s annualized revenue run rate reached $65 billion at the close of July, marking a massive expansion from the $9 billion recorded at the end of 2025, according to previous reports outlined by Reuters. Company executives have additionally communicated to prospective investors that the business anticipates achieving profitability this quarter, addressing mounting concerns over cash burn in an elevated interest-rate environment. Photo: moneycontrol.com Anthropic vs. OpenAI Enterprise Market Indicators Metric Anthropic (Claude Fable / Portfolio) OpenAI (GPT-6 Astra) Enterprise Spend Share (Ramp Data) ~8% ~13% OpenRouter Developer Volume Lead Trailing Leading (First time in 2.5+ years) Annualized Revenue Run Rate ~$65 Billion (July) Not Publicly Disclosed Target Exchange Listing Nasdaq (Pending IPO) Private Financial analysts tracking the enterprise software sector note that while Anthropic commands a formidable revenue baseline, institutional investors are increasingly scrutinizing customer retention. As reported by the Financial Times, investors have warned that sustaining high revenue multiples post-IPO will require navigating aggressive pricing battles against well-capitalized rivals and open-source alternatives, especially in China.

Navigating Regulatory Scrutiny and Investor Expectations Anthropic’s prospective model rollout serves as a litmus test for whether a safety-first artificial intelligence developer can successfully defend commercial territory against aggressive commercialization. The debate centers on capital allocation—balancing heavy compute investments required for cutting-edge training runs against the strict bottom-line discipline expected by public market shareholders. View this post on Instagram about anthropic weighs model rival, Anthropic OpenAI GPT-6 Astra From Instagram — related to anthropic weighs model rival, Anthropic OpenAI GPT-6 Astra As deliberations continue behind closed doors, market observers will monitor upcoming filings for definitive valuation ranges and finalized timeline metrics regarding the Nasdaq debut.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.