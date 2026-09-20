China Rare Earth Group in Talks to Acquire Shenghe Resources

State-backed China Rare Earth Group has been engaged in confidential negotiations since the beginning of the year to acquire a controlling stake in Shenghe Resources (SHA: 600392). If finalized, the transaction would consolidate Beijing’s control over critical mineral supply chains while introducing a complex ownership overlap with the U.S.

The Bottom Line State Consolidation: The potential buyout targets one of the last major Chinese rare earth producers with partial private ownership, bringing it fully under state administration. Cross-Border Complications: A successful deal would grant Beijing indirect influence over Shenghe’s foreign assets, including its 3% stake in U.S.-based MP Materials and its recent acquisition of Australia’s Peak Rare Earths. Regulatory Hurdles: While Shenghe’s majority shareholder has denied external buyout plans in a Shanghai Stock Exchange filing, negotiations remain fluid as state entities prioritize absolute control over critical minerals.

Decoding the Beijing Blueprint for Rare Earth Consolidation

The talks between China Rare Earth Group and Shenghe Resources mark the latest phase in a decades-long administrative campaign by Beijing. Formed in 2021 through the reorganization of five major state-run enterprises, China Rare Earth Group operates as the country’s primary supplier of heavy rare elements. Absorbing Shenghe would effectively eliminate one of the final independent commercial buffers in the domestic mining and refining sector.

According to reports verified by Reuters, discussions have progressed since the beginning of the year. China Rare Earth Group is explicitly pursuing a controlling position. But the balance sheet tells a different story regarding corporate transparency, as Shenghe Resources issued a formal statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange denying any official agreement to cede majority control to external parties following inquiries made to its primary stakeholder, the Institute for Multipurpose Utilization of Mineral Resources.

Here is the math on why this transaction matters to global markets: Shenghe serves as a vital conduit for both domestic production quotas and international asset management. By asserting direct authority over the firm, Beijing secures an even tighter grip on the processing infrastructure required for electric vehicles, wind turbines, advanced electronics, and defense manufacturing.

Geopolitical Friction Over MP Materials and Foreign Assets

The most sensitive dimension of the ongoing talks involves cross-border equity overlap. If China Rare Earth Group succeeds in acquiring Shenghe, state administrators in Beijing would inherit a 3% equity stake in MP Materials (NYSE: MP). Department of Defense cemented its position as MP Materials’ largest shareholder following strategic funding injections.

Entity Role / Affiliation Key Asset / Exposure China Rare Earth Group State-owned enterprise (Established 2021) China’s largest heavy rare earths supplier; pursuing Shenghe stake. Shenghe Resources (SHA: 600392) Publicly traded Chinese mining firm Holds 3% in MP Materials and Australia’s Peak Rare Earths. MP Materials (NYSE: MP) U.S. rare earths producer U.S. Department of Defense is the largest shareholder.

Beyond North American holdings, Shenghe expanded its international footprint by acquiring Australia’s Peak Rare Earths. It is unclear how a state-owned Chinese parent company would manage these overseas assets. MP Materials has consistently maintained that neither Shenghe nor the Chinese government exerts operational control over its domestic facilities.

Furthermore, an acquisition would likely streamline Shenghe’s access to production quotas. Beijing utilizes strict quotas on mining, smelting, and separation to dictate global supply volumes. While China frequently withholds public data regarding exact allocation metrics, state-backed entities enjoy preferential access that smaller or partially private operators cannot easily replicate.

Market Realities and the Road Ahead

As negotiations continue under strict confidentiality, neither the Ministry of Commerce nor representatives from China Rare Earth Group have issued official commentary.